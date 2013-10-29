Singer goes behind-the-scenes of ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

(CBR) “X-Men: Days of Future Past” director Bryan Singer has used Twitter as a promotional tool for the movie since the beginning of production, using the social networking platform to reveal behind-the-scenes production photos and tease new developments and characters. It’s no surprise, then, that Singer hosted a 30-minute live question and answer session on Twitter in anticipation of today’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past” trailer debut, where he answered questions from both Twitter and Facebook about coming back to the X-Men franchise, working with such a large cast, the characters he wanted to use in the film (but couldn’t) and more.
Check out the highlights of Singer’s Q&A below.
On the challenge of working with a larger cast:
@lawrencer_ I was real comfortable with the original cast and knew the #FirstClass cast as a writer/producer but not yet as a director.
– Bryan Singer (@BryanSinger) October 28, 2013
 
@lawrencer_ With the exception of @NicholasHoult of course — but they were all fantastic and made the experience fun.
– Bryan Singer (@BryanSinger) October 28, 2013
On the funniest moment while shooting the film:
In between shooting a serious scene on Xavier’s private jet, Michael, Nick, Hugh and James dancing to #BlurredLines #IHaveTheFootage
– Bryan Singer (@BryanSinger) October 28, 2013
On whether “Days of Future Past” will echo ’70s cinema:
@TPF1138 Yes, in the colors, some of the style & music. I also used 16 & 8mm footage which I operated myself for some scenes which was fun.
– Bryan Singer (@BryanSinger) October 28, 2013
On the development of Mystique between “X-Men: First Class” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past”:
@irturner She’s a much more hardened kick-ass character than she was in #FirstClass.
– Bryan Singer (@BryanSinger) October 28, 2013
On the overall tone of the film:
Although there is a great deal of humor, the overall tone is a bit darker than previous films, particularly because of the stakes.
– Bryan Singer (@BryanSinger) October 28, 2013
On the new X-Men characters that appear in the film:
@Jason_Payton82 A lot — Blink, Bishop, Sunspot, Warpath, Ink, Quicksilver, etc.
– Bryan Singer (@BryanSinger) October 28, 2013
On the characters he’d like to use in an “X-Men” film:
@Bmike3030 Yeah, Gambit, Deadpool, and a few others I’d rather not mention.
– Bryan Singer (@BryanSinger) October 28, 2013
On what brought him back to the X-Men franchise:
@TPF1138 I love the the characters. There’s always a new place to go in the #XMen universe. #TimeTravel #Sentinels
– Bryan Singer (@BryanSinger) October 28, 2013
Answering a question from Sir Ian McKellen:
@IanMcKellen Everyone can see you starting Nov 24 through March 2 in BOTH Waiting for Godot and No Man’s Land. @TwoPlaysInRep
– Bryan Singer (@BryanSinger) October 28, 2013
“X-Men: Days of Future Past” hits theaters May 23, 2014

