Get ready for more scares: ‘Sinister 2’ gets a release date

07.23.14 4 years ago

For audiences seeking more “Sinister” scares, the surprise hit's sequel now has a release date.

The Focus Features horror film will start scaring audiences August 21, 2015.

That will place it one week after the release of “Straight Outta Compton” and an untitled comedy starring Owen Wilson, Kristen Wiig and Zach Galifianakis, and two weeks after “Assassin's Creed” and “Goosebumps” are scheduled to open.

2012's “Sinister” starred Ethan Hawke, Juliet Rylance and Fred Thompson, and cost just $3 to produce, It earned more than $48 million in the U.S. alone.

With original director Scott Derrickson working on Marvel's “Doctor Strange,” Ciaran Foy will  step in to helm the sequel, tentatively titled “Sinister 2.” Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill are writing the script. The cast has yet to be announced.

