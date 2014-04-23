Six forgotten superheroes from Marvel’s golden age

#Marvel
and 04.23.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Before Spider-Man, before the Fantastic Four, before even Captain America, Marvel was creating superheroes. Sure, the publisher went by Timely rather than Marvel, but it had costumed heroes – in spades. Some, like Namor, Ka-Zar and the Human Torch, were dusted off years later as memorable guest stars in other books or for trivial flashback appearances, but these veterans of the publisher”s first experiments ith the superhero genre are largely forgotten anecdotes in the publisher”s path to greatness. For some, it”s unfortunate – but for others, it”s perhaps for the best.

In this installment of ROBOT 6′s Six by 6, we cherry-pick six heroes of the late 1930s and early 1940s that didn”t fare as well as Captain America or the Sub-Mariner, and talk about when they have popped up since and why some have never been seen again

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marvel
TAGSGolden AgeJACK FROSTMarvelThe 3XsThe AngelThe Blazing SkullThe Blonde PhantomThe Fighting HoboTimely ComicsUSA Comics

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP