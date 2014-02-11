Skrillex debuts soulful new song with Chance the Rapper

#Chance The Rapper
02.11.14 4 years ago
On Skrillex”s first of five shows in Brooklyn last night, he unveiled a new track from his recent collaboration with Chicago emcee Chance the Rapper. Watch a fan-made video from the set below.
The EDM producer – known for his massive dubstep sound – gives Chance the Rapper”s verses a soulful spin, then drops in a thick drum “n” bass beat around the two-minute mark.
The unnamed track is likely the result of Skrillex and Chance hitting the studio with hip-hop producer Mike WiLL Made It. In a recent interview, Skrillex told XXL that the trio is “working on projects together.” “Whether they come out tomorrow or a year from now, there”s definitely a lot of bullets in the chamber,” Skrillex said. 
Skrillex will continue his Takeovers tour through March 1, playing back-to-back gigs in Brooklyn, Amsterdam and Barcelona. For another taste of Chance the Rapper”s genre-shifting collaborations, watch the video below from his “Life Round Here” duet with James Blake.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chance The Rapper
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERjames blakeMike WiLL Made-ItSKRILLEXSkrillex BrooklynSkrillex Takeovers tour

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP