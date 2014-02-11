Skrillex debuts soulful new song with Chance the Rapper

On Skrillex”s first of five shows in Brooklyn last night, he unveiled a new track from his recent collaboration with Chicago emcee Chance the Rapper. Watch a fan-made video from the set below.

The EDM producer – known for his massive dubstep sound – gives Chance the Rapper”s verses a soulful spin, then drops in a thick drum “n” bass beat around the two-minute mark.

The unnamed track is likely the result of Skrillex and Chance hitting the studio with hip-hop producer Mike WiLL Made It. In a recent interview, Skrillex told XXL that the trio is “working on projects together.” “Whether they come out tomorrow or a year from now, there”s definitely a lot of bullets in the chamber,” Skrillex said.

Skrillex will continue his Takeovers tour through March 1, playing back-to-back gigs in Brooklyn, Amsterdam and Barcelona. For another taste of Chance the Rapper”s genre-shifting collaborations, watch the video below from his “Life Round Here” duet with James Blake.