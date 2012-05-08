Skrillex, Jane’s Addiction, M83 headlining Seattle’s Bumbershoot festival

One of the country larger city-based music festivals — Seattle’s 2012 Bumbershoot — has finally announced its lineup. The Sept. 1-3 event will feature Skrillex, Jane’s Addiction, M83, Tony Bennett, Mac Miller, Big Sean, Yelawolf, Passion Pit and M. Ward leading the marquee.

That’s right. Tony Bennett.

Other acts to round-out the days include The Vaselines, Mudhoney, The Promise Ring, The Greenhornes with Eric Burdon, Wanda Jackson, The Jayhawks and more. Complete list is below.

Tickets are for sale now, for 3-day admission or single-day.

Here is the lineup so far:

Sept. 1: Jane’s Addiction, AWOLNATION, M. Ward, The Jayhawks, The Helio Sequence, City and Colour, The Heavy, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, King Khan & The Shrines, Heartless Bastards. Oberhofer, TheeSatisfaction, Damien Jurado, JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound, Sera Cahoone, The Soul Rebels, Don’t Talk to the Cops!, Skerik’s Bandalabra, Alela Diane, The Barr Brothers, TacocaT, Unnatural Helpers, Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra, Polecat and Nude.

Sept. 2: Tony Bennett, Mac Miller, Big Sean, Keane, Blitzen Trapper, The Promise Ring, Yelawolf, Mudhoney, Wanda Jackson & The Dusty 45’s, The Greenhornes with Eric Burdon, Ian Hunter and the Rant Band, Civil Twilight, Fruit Bats, The Jezabels, Why?, Barcelona, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Harmonica House Party with Lee Oskar & Magic Dick, Katie Herzig, Niki and the Dove, AM & Shawn Lee, thenewno2, Gold Leaves, Karen Lovely, Deep Sea Diver, Theoretics, Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme, Ty Curtis Band, The Young Evils, Knowmads, Katie Kate and Eighteen Individual Eyes.

Sept. 3: Skrillex, M83, Passion Pit, Low, The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, The Vaselines, Fujiya & Miyagi, Fishbone, Lights, Rebirth Brass Band, LP, Ty Segall, Hey Marseilles, The Wombats, Ana Tijoux, Foxy Shazam, Bombino, Omar Souleyman, Tyrone Wells and El Vez.