Skrillex, M83, Avicii headling Atlanta’s inaugural Counter.Point fest

05.09.12 6 years ago

Atlanta’s inaugural Counter.Point festival lineup is chock full of big names in electronica and EDM, with Skrillex, M83 and Avicii leading the charge.

The event takes place over the weekend of Sept. 27-29 along the Chattahoochee river. Tickets go up for sale on May 11 at 10 a.m. EST. Attendees can camp on-site or there will be parking and shuttles to and from the grounds.

Pretty Lights, Big Boi, Steve Angello, Crystal Castles, Flying Lotus, Ghostland Observatory, Alesso, Laidback Luke, Excision, Zeds Dead, Wale, A-Trak, Atmosphere, Toro Y Moi, Washed Out, Poliça, Mr. Muthafuckin” eXquire, Theophilus London, Beats Antique, Tycho, Lotus, Feed Me, 12th Planet, Savoy, Zoogma, Paper Diamond, Super Mas Bros, Gramatik, Treasure Fingers, Lancer Herbstrong, Reptar, The M Machine and Nick Catchdubs are also confirmed.

Around The Web

TAGSatlanta festivalAVICIIcointerpointcounter pointcounter point festivalm83SKRILLEX

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP