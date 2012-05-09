Skrillex, M83, Avicii headling Atlanta’s inaugural Counter.Point fest

Atlanta’s inaugural Counter.Point festival lineup is chock full of big names in electronica and EDM, with Skrillex, M83 and Avicii leading the charge.

The event takes place over the weekend of Sept. 27-29 along the Chattahoochee river. Tickets go up for sale on May 11 at 10 a.m. EST. Attendees can camp on-site or there will be parking and shuttles to and from the grounds.

Pretty Lights, Big Boi, Steve Angello, Crystal Castles, Flying Lotus, Ghostland Observatory, Alesso, Laidback Luke, Excision, Zeds Dead, Wale, A-Trak, Atmosphere, Toro Y Moi, Washed Out, Poliça, Mr. Muthafuckin” eXquire, Theophilus London, Beats Antique, Tycho, Lotus, Feed Me, 12th Planet, Savoy, Zoogma, Paper Diamond, Super Mas Bros, Gramatik, Treasure Fingers, Lancer Herbstrong, Reptar, The M Machine and Nick Catchdubs are also confirmed.