Sly Stallone and Robert De Niro may face off in new boxing comedy

Both Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone may be heading back into the ring – together.

The actors, who scored career triumphs with “Raging Bull” and “Rocky,” respectively, are in talks to co-star in a new boxing comedy entitled “Grudge Match” for Warner Bros. Pictures. The plot revolves around two retired fighters who decide to strap the gloves back on for one final showdown.

According to The Wrap, which broke the story, the project is expected to begin filming early next year. Peter Segal (“Get Smart,” “The Longest Yard”) is attached to helm from a script currently being drafted by “Entourage” creator Doug Ellin.

Stallone and De Niro have both been keeping busy over the last few years, with De Niro next slated to appear in the horror-thriller “Red Lights” (review) opposite Cillian Murphy, Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Olsen (July 13) as well as “The Wedding” co-starring Diane Keaton and Katherine Heigl (October 19) and David O. Russell’s “Silver Linings Playbook” with Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and Julia Stiles (November 21). Stallone, meanwhile, has “The Expendables 2” coming out on August 17 and the Walter Hill action film “Bullet to the Head” slated to hit theaters next February.

Are you excited at the prospect of De Niro and Stallone facing off in the boxing ring?


