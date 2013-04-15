Sly Stallone claims Wesley Snipes is ‘officially’ an Expendable

What better way could there be for Wesley Snipes to celebrate his release from federal prison than signing up to co-star in ‘The Expendables 3’?
And what better way could there be to learn the news than a middle-of-the-night Tweet by Sylvester Stallone himself?
Wesley Snipes has been out of circulation for a while, of course, and any time someone comes out of prison, it’s a gamble about whether or not they’re going to be able to pick up where they left off, and in entrainment, it seems like it’s even more of a gamble. Sure, there are stories like Johnny Cash, and the public loves to forgive people they like, but I’m not sure Wesley Snipes was particularly beloved when he went into prison in the first place. He had burned a lot of bridges in the industry, and he wasn’t exactly toplining giant studio movies anymore.
“The Expendables” seems like it hinges on the idea of career rehab, though, and while I haven’t really liked either of the films, I like the idea of them. I like the notion that we’re getting these action movies that feel like relics of an earlier time, and the movies all star actors who could also be considered relics of an earlier time. Wesley Snipes would actually be one of the younger guys in the film if he does indeed join the ensemble. Stallone’s also been talking about making Jackie Chan part of the cast as well, and based on the conversation I had with Chan last year at Comic-Con, he would be game if that deal comes together.
Here’s the original Tweet, which Stallone actually sent to himself in response to his own musings about having Mel Gibson direct the film:
@theslystalloneWesley Snipes is BACK!!!! … …with US.
— Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) April 15, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
About that Gibson thing…
It looked like it was just a sort of idle speculation on Stallone’s part, and he got some immediate negative feedback from some of the people on Twitter, but I’d be totally interested if that happened.
Yes, I know. And I agree. I doubt I’ll be throwing a dinner party and inviting Gibson any time soon, and he strikes me as a somewhat pathetic figure at this point. His personal battles seem like rough ones. But I think Gibson’s a better filmmaker than anyone who’s had anything to do with the series so far, and at this point, what does he have to lose? If these films are offering career redemption to the action icons of the ’80s, then having Mad Max himself helm one of the films seems absolutely appropriate. And who knows? Maybe he’d knock it out of the park. Maybe he’s the perfect guy to do something like this at this point.
Whatever the case, it sounds like they’re definitely gearing up on the next one, and I’m guessing Stallone casts a wide net each time out. Steven Seagal is one of the few people I’ve seen Stallone specifically exclude, saying it just won’t work out. Otherwise, if you blew anything up or shot anyone in the ’80s, chances are you’re going to get a phone call from Stallone at some point.
“and the public loves to forgive people they like…”
Then how about Mel Gibson? Seriously, he’s got a drinking problem, he said some stupid shit and time has shown that if there anyone on this planet that needed some choking, it was his ex-wife. What a bitch.
Seriously, just get the fuck over it and let’s get Mel back to acting and directing where he belongs. No one’s perfect. Let’s move on. If we can accept Tom Cruise keeping Katie Holmes in a freakish, cult marriage for five years and turning into an absolute fucking psychopath on TV, we can forgive Mel for getting drunk and saying a bunch of stupid shit, like there’s not one person alive who can’t claim they haven’t gotten drunk and either gotten arrested or said they shouldn’t have.
I agree with your take on Mel, but seriously Max, calm down. Whatever issues you have with Tom Cruise, he didn’t turn into a psychopath on tv, and he definitely didn’t force Katie Holmes into marrying him. It’s not like she was locked in a dungeon. I’m not into Scientology, but the woman obviously bears some responsibility to take for her own choices, considering that everyone in the world knew he was a Scientologist.
You mad, Max?
I’ve never gotten drunk and gotten arrested or said things I shouldn’t have. I have gotten drunk, however. I just never got drunk and said I hate Jews. Or got arrested.
Johhny Cash? The article implies that Johnny Cash served prison time and the public forgave him? He never served any prison time. He did perform at a prison ;-)
He did shoot a man just to watch him die, however.
“Pathetic” is a good way of describing how I feel about Mel Gibson. When I heard the recording of his rants at Joe Eszterhas, I wondered whether he was mentally ill. Maybe it’s the effects of years of alcoholism, maybe he’s just a horrible person. But when I read an interview with him after that puppet movie, it did seem like he was struggling with something he wants to control but can’t and maybe doesn’t really understand.
I wish him well, and maybe he can pull a Robert Downey Jr. and get some peace and success in his life, or maybe he can get fix up his home life and live a quiet retirement. Personally, I’m not anxious to see him direct again. It always seemed like he was a one trick pony: very graphic violence and not much else.
WHO DA F*** WANTS TO EAT?!
I think he really is mentally ill, and too proud and set in his ways to get real help. Sad, really. A once much beloved actor and director has become a racist, raving lunatic.
His films may be violent and graphic but they typically are reenactments of true live events, eg, William Wallace, Christ, etc. we seem to have little problem forgiving other celebrities for their misdeeds (Jay Z Is a national hero and close confidant of our current administration and he actually SHOT his own brother with an unregistered gun) Sean Penn actually condemned his own country and befriended a hated dictator yet we have no problem buying tickets to go see his movies and Jane Fonda? Well she is being honored as an important American soon. Mel may be a drunk an while I don’t agree with his rantings, I can’t be a hypocrite and blackball him either. Bring him onboard Sly!
Say what you will about Gibson’s personal life (and a lot can be said), the man is a hell of a director. Braveheart and Apocalypto are both fantastic action flicks and The Passion is as beautiful as it is brutal.
Sad to see that Gibson’s personal life has devolved to this point, though. While I don’t think it’s too far-fetched for him to do a RDJ-style turnaround, I also remember that RDJ has been honest about his faults and almost contrite in the way he’s courted forgiveness. Mel’s turnaround likely hinges on him being able to admit his flaws and be contrite–but his personality seems bent on keeping him from doing that. Sad.
Your attitude towards Gibson is more balanced than I would be inclined to being, but honestly, pretty much what I’ve come to expect from you, Drew.
And yes, that’s very much a compliment.
I may not always agree with you, but I don’t think anyone can make the argument that don’t generally tend to be fair and measured.
I have to wonder… why is Hollywood so determined to forgive and forget and reward a child rapist, like Roman Polanski, but not Gibson.
While I find even the threat of violence against women and anti-antisemitism to be deplorable, Gibson didn’t drug and then rape a child.
It can’t be because of Gibson’s ideological leanings compared to Polanski’s can it, in that Polanski leans the “correct” way, and Gibson doesn’t, or some such nonsense.
I wonder about that, using Occam’s Razor, because I can’t for the life of me wonder how people can fawn over a child rapist, yet blackball Gibson.
I hate both of them, but from what I can gather a lot of the sympathy for Polanski seems to come from a mix of his insanely troubled past and the corrupt judge on his trial.
It has nothing to do with politics. Polanski was willing to serve his time, but the judge screwed him over on his plea deal. That’s why he fled the country. Otherwise this all would have been over long ago.
No one is fawning over him because of what he did. They admire his talent and they sympathize with him for being screwed over by the American justice system. Whether or not you agree with that opinion, that’s their reasons. It’s not because he raped a child, for christ’s sake. NO ONE AGREES WITH THAT. But even the victim has forgiven him long ago, so why can’t you? Do you know her personally or something? It’s not like he’s going around Europe raping children left and right.
“Hollywood” isn’t doing a damn thing for Polanski, because he can’t work anywhere in the US and hasn’t been able to for over 3 decades now. Let’s get our facts straight. Sympathy is nice, but it doesn’t exactly pay the bills. If you want to blame somebody, blame the Europeans for continuing to finance his work.
I’m sorry, CinemaPsycho… you believe a child rapist needs to be forgiven by society?
You believe the JUDGE screwed him? In a plea deal?
You believe a child rapist even deserves ANY kind of plea deal?
No one is fawning over Polanski and his films?
Sorry man, but we constantly see this from Hollywood, where those who are “correct” are constantly forgiven their transgressions no matter how vile, and those are not, never are.
I don’t have an ideological dog in the fight, just an observation of the hypocrisy of it all.
And a complete feeling of revulsion for all those who stood and applauded Polanski’s Oscar win for The Pianist.
Child rape isn’t something you forgive. Ever. And it doesn’t matter if he did it once, or more likely, was only CAUGHT once, or did it many times like Sandusky.
Rape, much like murder… once is enough.
I would love that to happen, and he could finally make this series live up to it’s concept — but frankly, even the best version of’The Expendables’ is still a few rungs below the powerhouse directorial talents of Mad Mel Gibson.
But if he could get another monster hit out of it, and shed some media baggage with such an inoffensive project, maybe then we’ll get him back where he belongs — making roaring, radical, thoughtful epics that stand up next to the best of any other working film artist.
Gods, do I want to see his Viking picture.
I wanna see Gibson do a straightforward non-thoughtful historical epic. His movies always got dragged down with a bit of ponderous pontificating. There is a straightforward, no nonsense action director in there. I wanna see that.
(erm make that: non-thoughtful non-historical non-epic). I don’t believe in directors being confined to a specific genre. Gibson, if anything, can do violence. Do that! And don’t make us think about it this time!
While Gibson may an intriguing choice, I’d rather they bring in someone like John Woo and give him the greenlight to go crazy on the action violence.
As far as 80’s has been starts. I’d like to see: Michael Dudikoff, Sho Kosugi and Carl Weathers.
I can’t believe the comparison s made between Mel Gibson and a fucking child molester.. so now domestic violence equals child molestation. There is no such thing as equality in the American judicial system it is broke been broke and will stay broke there are not enough people left with integrity to judge those who have none. People that empathize help demoralize the morals of our society.
Mel Gibson directing a bloody affair minus any “big idea” thematic moral or romantic schmalz? Just him going crazy on action with no centre to hold it aside from “buddies on a mission”? I’d watch that in a heartbeat. I’m real easy at separating the art from the artist.
I’m a huge Stallone fan so it shouldn’t come as a big surprise that I love both Expendable movies. If Wesley Snipes joins the cast for the Expendables 3, he won’t hurt the series because he and Stallone have worked together before and it should add credibility to the movie. As for Mel Gibson directing the movie, at this point he has lost his sway in Hollywood. If this were 20 years ago, I’d say go for it. But regardless of whether Mel ends up directing it or not, I’ll go see the movie. Who care about the director? I’m going for Stallone.
Like one other poster commented, Johnny Cash never served any prison time as you suggest in your article. Actors like Robert Mitchum and Paul Kelly did, but Cash only performed at them.
I know that my ex-boss had a poster of Cash’s mug shot, so he was at least arrested. If you look up “Johnny Cash” on Wikipedia, it talks about a couple of minor things he was arrested for, and then a number of run-ins with the law due to his “speed addiction”.
I definitely would like to see Mel Gibson direct one of these, and maybe take a cameo. Machete Kills looks like it will be fun too. But hopefully Mel’s Viking flick happens soon too.
There’s nothing to forgive him about. He went to prison for not paying taxes, which considering some of the shit that is being done in congress I don’t blame him. Lay off the dude.
I beg to differ. He should be asking for forgiveness of his career since 2002. I’ve been hurt bad Joe, I don’t know if I can let myself open up like that again.
bla bla bla, Mel Gobson is nothing wrong with people keep on interfering in his life man he makes awesome movies what is wrong with you people, same for wesley snipes, putting people in JAIL for not paying TAXES? pathetic isn’t it first of all is that a REAL crime? second some invention of some idiot to pay taxes let the government make there own companies and make there money from…iby the way i do not pay taxes for the last 20 years SUITE ME idiots
Is this satire?
Hey IRS, track this guy down!
Mel Gibson needs forgiveness, for God’s sake, he deserves it! we all sometimes make mistakes, dear people forgive and move on, and lets bring him back into business
I never had anything but respect for Mel Gibson & He really is one of the best actors of our time,all the great actors actresses & directors have lost it at one or more. Let us forgive & forget,life’s too short to hold grudges,PS I loved “Edge of Darkness”= A Great Movie!!!
Wesley’s talents were always appreciated. Hollywood’s attempts to blackball never worked because of his overseas audience and market value which the Expendables franchise will benefit from. As soon as the movie is a hit, Hollywood will come running like it usually does. Wesley’s skills in dramatic, comedic and action pieces make him a triple threat. He is a chameleon. Peace to Sly for being a standup guy and bringing back.
The Polanski analogy was dead on. If you are going to sum up a man’s character with a few snippets of their lowest moments, hold child rapists like Polanski a little more accountable than someone that simply ‘said some stuff’ or failed to pay their taxes. The gulf between Polanski and Gibson/Snipes is huge. Convicted rapist Mike Tyson seems to he getting plenty of work, despite having no talent whatsoever outside of the boxing ring. I don’t understand people sometimes.
I agree..get over it..life goes on…he’s human..mel’s still ok in my book
Glad to see Wesley being put on. Would love to see Mel as well who doesn’t like mad max?