“SNL” alum Jan Hooks dies at 57

Hooks, a Groundlings vet who starred on “Saturday Night Live” from 1986 to 1991, died Thursday of a serious illness, TMZ reports. Hooks was an Alamo tour guide on “Pee-wee”s Big Adventure” cast, a star of “Designing Women” and also played Jenna Maroney”s mom on “30 Rock.” PLUS: Watch Hooks sing to a monkey on “SNL.”

Lori Petty will have a “major arc” on Season 3 of “OITNB”

Petty spoke recently about filming on the 3rd season at Litchfield.

Former MTV “Bully Beatdown” host is live-tweeting his standoff with police

MMA artist Jason “Mayhem” Miller, who has a warrant out for his arrest, is barricaded in his Mission Viejo home. He”s being accused of domestic violence and stalking.

Syfy”s “12 Monkeys” gets a premiere date

The drama based on the 1995 Bruce Willis-Brad Pitt film will debut on Jan. 16.