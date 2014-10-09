‘SNL’ alum Jan Hooks dies at 57

#Orange Is The New Black
10.09.14 4 years ago

“SNL” alum Jan Hooks dies at 57
Hooks, a Groundlings vet who starred on “Saturday Night Live” from 1986 to 1991, died Thursday of a serious illness, TMZ reports. Hooks was an Alamo tour guide on “Pee-wee”s Big Adventure” cast, a star of “Designing Women” and also played Jenna Maroney”s mom on “30 Rock.” PLUS: Watch Hooks sing to a monkey on “SNL.”

Lori Petty will have a “major arc” on Season 3 of “OITNB”
Petty spoke recently about filming on the 3rd season at Litchfield.

Former MTV “Bully Beatdown” host is live-tweeting his standoff with police
MMA artist Jason “Mayhem” Miller, who has a warrant out for his arrest, is barricaded in his Mission Viejo home. He”s being accused of domestic violence and stalking.

Syfy”s “12 Monkeys” gets a premiere date
The drama based on the 1995 Bruce Willis-Brad Pitt film will debut on Jan. 16.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Orange Is The New Black
TAGS12 monkeysBULLY BEATDOWNjan hooksORANGE IS THE NEW BLACKsaturday night live

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP