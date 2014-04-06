‘SNL’: Anna Kendrick’s ‘Les Jeunes de Paris’ dance party will make your Sunday

I'd never seen “SNL's” recurring “Les Jeunes de Paris” sketch before today, but hey, this is fun. On last night's episode, Anna Kendrick boogied down with such French luminaries as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Marie Antoinette, Madeline and “The Fifth Element's” Ruby Rhod while also reenacting a bit from her “Cups” routine in “Pitch Perfect.” For added thematic enjoyment, might I suggest munching on a nice warm croissant while watching? And also wearing a beret, and doing other stereotypically French things?

