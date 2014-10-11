“SNL” paid a sweet tribute to late former cast member Jan Hooks in the middle of Bill Hader's episode, but the toast to older characters didn't end there: Hader brought back his own Herb Welch character. Man, he is still cantankerous and hilarious. Thank God he's back to protect the Fourth Estate.
‘SNL’: Bill Hader is Reporting Again as Herb Welch!
Louis VIrtel 10.12.14 4 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Bill Hader#SNL
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With