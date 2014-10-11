‘SNL’: Bill Hader is Reporting Again as Herb Welch!

10.12.14

“SNL” paid a sweet tribute to late former cast member Jan Hooks in the middle of Bill Hader's episode, but the toast to older characters didn't end there: Hader brought back his own Herb Welch character. Man, he is still cantankerous and hilarious. Thank God he's back to protect the Fourth Estate.

