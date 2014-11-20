‘SNL’ closing out year with James Franco, Nicki Minaj, Charli XCX and more

“Saturday Night Live” is gearing up for the holiday season, and its gift to you is three star-studded episodes to close out 2014.

Kicking things off is the December 6 episode, which will be hosted by “The Interview” star James Franco, who recently directed a behind-the-scenes” look at “SNL.” How much do you wanna bet that Seth Rogen crashes the monologue?

Franco will be joined by musical guest Nicki Minaj, who will be making her second “SNL” appearance.

The following week brings first-time host Martin Freeman (“The Hobbit,” “Sherlock”) to Studio 8H, where the musical entertainment will be provided by fellow first-timer Charli XCX.

Finally, Oscar nominee Amy Adams, who will soon be seen in Tim Burton's “Big Eyes,” will host the episode on December 20.

In a curious match of talent, teen heartthrobs One Direction will serve as the musical guest, marking their third time in just over two years.

Meanwhile, this week's episode will be hosted by Cameron Diaz and featuring musical guests Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson.