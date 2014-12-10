‘SNL’ Cut Sketch ‘VH1’s 100 Greatest Guys’ is Completely On

12.10.14 4 years ago

This is a real-life confession. Get closer, I'm whispering it: This is the hardest I've ever laughed at an “SNL” digital short. Ever. 

VH1's “100 Greatest” series is an institution, but we can't deny that some of their countdowns are ludicrous. With the help of James Franco, the “SNL” cast lampoons the music network's format amazingly well here. Kate McKinnon's first line about a certain hat is astonishingly funny. Get ready to count, because this is VH1's “100 Greatest Guys.” 

