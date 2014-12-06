With the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” trailer dropping this week, you knew “SNL” would be tackling it on tonight's episode. The resulting sketch? Obvious (the original cast is like totally old now!) but still effective. Han Solo orders the early bird special! Princess Leia can't figure out how to work R2D2! Luke Skywalker has an actual walker! Get it? Walker? We could've predicted this. But hey, I laughed! Chewbacca's plastic dog collar was a particular highlight for me.
‘SNL’ imagines a geriatric ‘Star Wars’ cast in ‘The Force Awakens’ spoof
Chris Eggertsen 12.07.14 4 years ago
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With