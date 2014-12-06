‘SNL’ imagines a geriatric ‘Star Wars’ cast in ‘The Force Awakens’ spoof

#Star Wars: The Force Awakens #James Franco #Star Wars #SNL
12.07.14 4 years ago

With the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” trailer dropping this week, you knew “SNL” would be tackling it on tonight's episode. The resulting sketch? Obvious (the original cast is like totally old now!) but still effective. Han Solo orders the early bird special! Princess Leia can't figure out how to work R2D2! Luke Skywalker has an actual walker! Get it? Walker? We could've predicted this. But hey, I laughed! Chewbacca's plastic dog collar was a particular highlight for me.

