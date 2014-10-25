Jeff Daniels, ‘SNL’ impersonate Jim Carrey’s biggest roles to Jim Carrey’s face

10.26.14 4 years ago

What if all of Jim Carrey's best-known, over-the-top characters were merely inspired by members of his family?

That's what “Saturday Night Live” surmised, as it sent its members, one after another, to impersonate Jim Carrey's mannerisms and catch-phrases directly to Jim Carrey's face, during a “Carrey Family Reunion.”

If you never thought you'd watch someone speak out their butt again — a la “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” — guess again. The cast even had Carrey's “Dumb and Dumber” co-star Jeff Daniels along for the roast.

Carrey was host of the Oct. 25 episode of “SNL,” and Iggy Azalea was on as musical guest. Carrey and Daniels' sequel “Dumber and Dumber To” hits theaters on Nov. 14.

