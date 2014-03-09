Lena Dunham does a great Hannah Horvath and Vanessa Bayer does an even better Shoshanna Shapiro in last night's “SNL” digital short “Girl,” which reinterprets the Adam and Eve story as if it were taking place in the world of Dunham's endlessly talked-about HBO series. Also, did you know that Lena Dunham is naked a lot on that show? Because I literally had no idea until today.
‘SNL’: Lena Dunham’s ‘Girl’ is a Biblical movie for people who love nudity
Chris Eggertsen 03.09.14 4 years ago
