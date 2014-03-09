‘SNL’: Lena Dunham’s ‘Girl’ is a Biblical movie for people who love nudity

#Lena Dunham #VANESSA BAYER #Girls #SNL
03.09.14 4 years ago

Lena Dunham does a great Hannah Horvath and Vanessa Bayer does an even better Shoshanna Shapiro in last night's “SNL” digital short “Girl,” which reinterprets the Adam and Eve story as if it were taking place in the world of Dunham's endlessly talked-about HBO series. Also, did you know that Lena Dunham is naked a lot on that show? Because I literally had no idea until today.

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lena Dunham#VANESSA BAYER#Girls#SNL
TAGSAdam and EveBiblical moviesgirlslena dunhamsaturday night liveSNLTARAN KILLAMVANESSA BAYER

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP