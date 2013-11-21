‘SNL’ lines up Jimmy Fallon, Paul Rudd, One Direction and Justin Timberlake

“Saturday Night Live” will give fans some early Christmas gifts throughout December, announcing some heavyweight hosts and musical guests for the last three episodes of 2013.

First up, on December 7, “Anchorman 2” star Paul Rudd will bring the funny as host, while Brit boy band One Direction will perform for a second time.

1D’s new album “Midnight Memories” will be released on November 25.

13-time host John Goodman and Kings of Leon will tag-team the December 14 show, during which Goodman better dress as Santa at least once.

It will be KoL’s third appearance in Studio 8H.

Finally, December 21 will bring back former “SNL” cast member Jimmy Fallon for hosting duties, with his “History of Hip Hop” pal Justin Timberlake serving as musical guest.

Timberlake, who has hosted “SNL” several times and been the musical guest four times, is co-starring in the Coen Brothers’ upcoming “Inside Llewyn Davis.”

Meanwhile, this week’s “SNL” is being hosted by “The Huger Games: Catching Fire” star Josh Hutcherson and L.A. sister band HAIM.