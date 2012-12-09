Watch: ‘SNL’ plays ‘Dylan McDermott or Dermot Mulroney?’ with Jamie Foxx

#Jamie Foxx #SNL
12.09.12 6 years ago 5 Comments

Dylan McDermott or Dermot Mulroney? It’s an age-old question, and one that somehow gets no less perplexing as time rolls on.

Nevertheless, guest-host Jamie Foxx made an attempt at sorting through the confusion on last night’s “SNL” (recap), with regular cast members Jay Pharoah and Kenan Thompson puzzling through with him.

So how did they fare? And which of the two perennially-confused actors showed up to take part? As to the latter question, I’m still not quite sure…and oddly enough, he isn’t either.

Watch the full clip below to see if you can figure it out.

TOPICS#Jamie Foxx#SNL
TAGSDERMOT MULRONEYDYLAN MCDERMOTTDylan McDermott or Dermot MulroneyJamie Foxxsaturday night liveSNL

