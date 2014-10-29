‘SNL’ Promos: Chris Rock and ‘Prince’ take you to Erotic City

Are you ready for “eight full minutes of unadulterated, commercial-free Purple glory” on this week's “Saturday Night Live”? Yeah, I don't know what that means anymore either.

And you certainly won't find any clues in this week's (relatively abrupt) “SNL” promos featuring Chris Rock and cast member Bobby Moynihan, who briefly tries and fails to affect the music legend's self-perpetuated “mystique.”

Hot Tip: when women scream about Prince on the street in 2014, it sounds like they're being stabbed to death.