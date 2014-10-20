‘SNL’ promotes Leslie Jones to cast member

Jones, whom Lorne Michaels hired earlier this year as a writer following his talent search for black female cast members, will become an official cast member with this week”s Jim Carrey episode. The 2nd black female to join the “SNL” cast this calendar year, Jones made headlines in May with her Weekend Update segment on slavery. This season, Jones has appeared in several sketches, including the “39 Cents” sketch with Bill Hader.

TAGSLESLIE JONESsaturday night live

