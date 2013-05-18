‘SNL’ says goodbye to Bill Hader and Fred Armisen

05.19.13 5 years ago


“SNL” says goodbye to Bill Hader and Fred Armisen
Eight-year “SNL”-er Hader got sent off with an incredibly epic Stefon sketch, while 11-year vet Armisen got to perform as Ian Rubbish one last time with Steve Jones, Carrie Brownstein, Kim Gordon, J Mascis and Aimee Mann. (Armisen’s exit hasn’t been confirmed, but he got a special sketch and cameras focused on him and Hader during the closing credits.) PLUS: Hader says no to a Stefon movie, watch Stefon’s first appearance from 5 years ago as Ben Affleck’s brother, and rating Stefon’s favorite clubs for business viability.

Patton Oswalt’s “Parks and Rec” “Star Wars” filibuster gets animated
Watch the eight-minute rant brought to life.


Jimmy Kimmel returns to his Vegas high school to open the “Jimmy Kimmel Technology Center”
Kimmel donated $58,000 to open a new computer lab at his alma mater.


2013 Upfronts: The best and worst decisions
From highest concept (“Mixology”) to highest concept (“Once Upon a Time in Wonderland”).


“Doctor Who” will be back for Season 8
The Season 7 finale included a surprising revelation.

“Mike & Molly” creator exits
Mark Roberts is stepping down as showrunner to focus on other projects.


Discovery on Sunday kicks off a 7-part look at “North America”
There are a lot of stunning images in this documentary series, but is there a unifying concept?

