‘SNL’: Should Bill Hader Take Over the ‘Hunger Games’?

#Bill Hader #SNL
10.12.14 4 years ago

Bill Hader absolutely killed during his hosting stint on “SNL,” and his performance as this Effie Trinket-like lady in “The Group Hopper” is an episode highlight. I'd pay 14 bucks to see “The Hunger Games: Catching Hader.”

TOPICS#Bill Hader#SNL
TAGSBILL HADERHUNGER GAMESsaturday night liveSNLThe Group Hopper

