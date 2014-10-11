Bill Hader absolutely killed during his hosting stint on “SNL,” and his performance as this Effie Trinket-like lady in “The Group Hopper” is an episode highlight. I'd pay 14 bucks to see “The Hunger Games: Catching Hader.”
‘SNL’: Should Bill Hader Take Over the ‘Hunger Games’?
Louis VIrtel 10.12.14 4 years ago
