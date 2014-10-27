“SNL” will let Prince play uninterrupted for 8 minutes

Instead of two performances on Saturday, Prince will play “eight full minutes of unadulterated, commercial-free Purple glory,” Billboard reports.

Bob Odenkirk on “Better Call Saul”: “It”s 85 percent drama, 15 percent comedy”

“It”s total drama, man,” says Odenkirk, who admits “I haven”t seen a frame of it.” Odenkirk also admits to not watching much of “Breaking Bad.”

Listen to Amy Poehler chat with Howard Stern for an hour and a half

The “Parks and Rec” star, a Stern superfan, joked about “that bitch” Julia Louis-Dreyfus always stealing her Emmys. She also talked about boyfriend Nick Kroll and once going out to dinner with John Stamos and not being sure if it was a date or not.

“The Bachelor” Juan Pablo Galavais and Nikki Ferrell may have split

She unfollowed him on both Instagram and Twitter last night, while he stopped following her twice on Sunday, according to People.

ABC remaking UK psychological crime drama “Wire in the Blood”

“Wire in the Blood” is described as a “unique character-driven procedural which exposes the gaps between good and evil, our public and private selves and the psychological limits of human behavior.”

CW and Mark Harmon team for a drama about a young William Shakespeare

“Shakespeare's Sisters” will be set in 1590s London.

ABC will air 2 figure skating specials in November

Kristi Yamaguchi and Michael Weiss will host the specials, which will feature Nancy Kerrigan, Brian Boitano, Meryl Davis and Charlie White and Evan Lysacek.

Taylor Swift will headline “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest”

Swift will appear on ABC for a 4th time on New Year”s Eve, months after promoting her new album on “GMA,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The View.”

“Vampire Diaries” alum Malese Jow joins “The Flash”

She”ll play reporter Linda Park.

Sia”s response to Jim Carrey spoofing “Chandelier” on “SNL”: “Squeeeee!!!”

Dancer Maddie Ziegler also responded, tweeting, “Can't stop laughing at the Chandelier spoof you did @JimCarrey ,Kate McKinnon, and @IGGYAZALEA.” PLUS: MØ blames “technical issues” for Iggy Azalea “SNL” flub, and watch ex-castmember Mike O'Brien's deleted sketch.

Showtime will celebrate Halloween by posting “Penny Dreadful”s” first 2 episodes to YouTube

The first two episodes will also be shown on Halloween night.

John Oliver takes on the sugar industry

This is how Oliver is celebrating Halloween this week.

Watch Chelsea Peretti”s Netflix trailer

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star is “One of the Greats.”