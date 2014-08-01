‘SNL’ Writer Paula Pell Offers Up an Awesome Childhood Photo

Paula Pell is a “SNL” legend who's written for the show since the mid '90s. She helped developed the Spartan cheerleaders, Debbie Downer, and plenty more classic characters, but on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” last night she proved she's a hilarious comedic presence as a talk show gabber too. Watch as Pell arrives onstage in a questionable outfit and continues to slay throughout the interview.

And in part two of her interview, Pell discusses the movie she wrote that stars (get ready) Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Dianne Wiest, and Kate McKinnon. Let's start squealing for it now.