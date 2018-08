Miley Cyrus' purring, growling cover of Paul Simon's “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” wasn't coy, Roy, and that's what made it sing.

The “Wrecking Ball” songstress' rendition was definitely nervy, a different take from Paul Simon's feather-light delivery on the original cut. Check out Fred Armisen in back jamming too. Has Cyrus done “Because the Night” yet? I vote that for her next cover.