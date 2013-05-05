Watch: ‘SNL’s’ ‘Game of Game of Thrones’ starring Zach Galifianakis in a dragon costume

05.05.13

Of last night’s “Game of Game of Thrones” sketch on “Saturday Night Live,” which sees a “GOT” uber-fan (Zach Galifianakis in a dragon costume) being thrown a curveball on the titular game show when he’s forced to try and answer questions about the real world, HitFix’s resident “SNL” recapper Ryan McGee had this to say:

“I know I”m overthinking this, but it really bugs me when the show takes a popular piece of pop culture and then exhibits something approaching to contempt for them. Jaime Lannister himself, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, shows up for added credibility, but it can”t be fun for him to see his most popular work celebrated yet simultaneously marginalized. I”m not the biggest ‘Game Of Thrones” fan, but one thing I”d never call its devotees is ‘stupid’. I”d opt for ‘way, way smarter than me’ as a general assignation.”

Me? I just didn’t think it was all that funny.

So what do you think? Watch “Game of Game of Thrones” below and then give us your thoughts in the comments. (You can also read Ryan’s full “SNL” recap here.)

