‘SNL’s’ Leslie Jones promoted to full cast member

10.20.14 4 years ago

“Saturday Night Live's” Leslie Jones is moving on up.

The comedian, who joined the “SNL” writing staff early this year and has appeared as a contributor on the show's “Weekend Update” segment a number of times, has been promoted to full cast member, according to Deadline. This weekend's Jim Carrey-hosted episode will be her first as a featured player.

Jones vied for a spot on the “SNL” cast last December during the show's much-publicized scramble to hire a black female performer, but Sasheer Zamata ultimately won out. Jones was nevertheless offered a spot on the show's writing staff, and clearly her solid “Weekend Update” contributions have won over the powers-that-be.

Check out Jones' (somewhat controversial) “Weekend Update” segment from back in May:

