‘SNL’s’ Leslie Jones promoted to full cast member

“Saturday Night Live's” Leslie Jones is moving on up.

The comedian, who joined the “SNL” writing staff early this year and has appeared as a contributor on the show's “Weekend Update” segment a number of times, has been promoted to full cast member, according to Deadline. This weekend's Jim Carrey-hosted episode will be her first as a featured player.

Jones vied for a spot on the “SNL” cast last December during the show's much-publicized scramble to hire a black female performer, but Sasheer Zamata ultimately won out. Jones was nevertheless offered a spot on the show's writing staff, and clearly her solid “Weekend Update” contributions have won over the powers-that-be.

Check out Jones' (somewhat controversial) “Weekend Update” segment from back in May: