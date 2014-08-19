‘SNL’s’ Vanessa Bayer hosts celebrity brawl in HAIM and A$AP Ferg’s ‘My Song 5’ video

08.19.14 4 years ago

“My Song 5,” the latest single from SoCal sister trio HAIM — which features a guest verse from A$AP Ferg — is a fairly downbeat song about your cheatin' heart (Sample lyric: “You've been lying/So honey/I'm not your honey pie”), but the accompanying video is a goofy, celebrity-filled spin on “The Jerry Springer Show.”

Strange phobias, runaway cats and, of course, cheaters and liars; It's just another typical episode of “The Dallas Murphy Show,” hosted by Dallas Murphy (“SNL's” Vanessa Bayer), where the guests include HAIM, Ferg and music notables such as Kesha, Grimes, Big Sean, Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig, Ariel Rechtshaid and even HAIM's own parents.

Watch it here:

It was directed by Dugan O'Neal (who's worked with Chromeo and TV on the Radio), based on an idea from the band. “HAIM came to me with an idea I had been thinking about and trying to make for a few years. In other words, magic,” O'Neal said in a press release.

