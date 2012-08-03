‘Snooki & J-WOWW,’ ‘Money from Strangers’ get second seasons on MTV

There’s no escaping “Jersey Shore.” During the TCA press tour, MTV Head of Programming David Jonollari revealed the show will be back for its sixth season, premiering Thurs. Oct. 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET. In addition, the spin-off “Snooki & J-WOWW” has been given the green light for a second season, as has hidden camera show “Money from Strangers.” During the session, MTV also introduced clips of new series “The Inbetweeners, which debuts Aug. 20 at 10:30 p.m. ET, and “Wake Brothers,” which join the docu-series “Catfish: The TV Show” and the scripted comedic drama “Underemployed” on the network.

“Whether it”s the outrageous and ever-evolving characters on ‘Jersey Shore,” the comedic antics of ‘Snooki & JWoww,’ or the emotional and surprising relationship revelations on our new series ‘Catfish,’ we strive to provide our audience with a diverse slate of innovative programming that provokes and entertains in unexpected ways,” said Chris Linn, EVP of Programming and Head of Production.

The network has five of the top ten cable reality series so far this year, with “Jersey Shore” at number one, followed by “Teen Mom 2,” “Teen Mom,” “Snooki & JWOWW,” and “The Challenge.” On the scripted front, “Teen Wolf” and “Awkward” rank among the top ten scripted series across cable.

“Underemployed” will debut on Tues. Oct. 16 at 10:00 p.m. ET. New docu-series “Catfish: The TV Show,” based on the critically-acclaimed Sundance film, will premiere on Mon. Nov. 12 at 10:00 p.m. ET, followed by the return of “World of Jenks” at 11:00 p.m. ET, featuring documentarian Andrew Jenks.

Based on the British series, “The Inbetweeners” premieres Mon. Aug. 20 at 10:30 p.m., following the return of Rob Dyrdek”s series “Ridiculousness” earlier that night at 10:00 p.m. ET.

