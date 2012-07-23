Listen: Snoop Dogg combines with Major Lazer for reggae effort Snoop Lion

There have been only a few instances lately where I felt inclined to turn up a Snoop Dogg tune. His new track, “La La La” under the Snoop Lion moniker, is one of them.

The West Coast rapper combined forces with “executive producers” Major Lazer and churned out this reggae-drenched weirdo. Diplo and Ariel Rechtshaid engineered the thing to sound like a legitimate island diamond, rather than a thin attempt to branch out into a traditionally un-Snoop genre.

But it doesn’t take long to get from point A to point B, considering the weed-loving rhymer’s affinity for reggae’s greenest trope. It’s what brought he and Willie Nelson together for a country ode “Roll Me Up” back this spring.

That cover art, though? Sad comedy.

“La La La” is the first song to arrive off of “Reincarnated,” a whole album of this stuff, due on Vice later this year.