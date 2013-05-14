So long, Stefon!: Bill Hader leaving ‘SNL’ after 8 years

05.14.13 5 years ago


So long, Stefon!: Bill Hader leaving “SNL” after 8 years
“It was a hard decision, but it has to happen at some point,” Hader, who joined the “SNL” cast in fall 2005 with Kristen Wiig and Andy Samberg, tells the NY Times. “It got to a point where I said, ‘Maybe it”s just time to go.'” When Hader broke the news to Lorne Michaels in February, he said he didn’t cry, “but I did think I was about to faint.” Saturday will be Hader’s final episode.


How “How I Met Your Mother” found its mother
“HIMYM’s” casting director had been touting Critin Milioti for two years.


Adam Scott & Amy Poehler to recreate “Hart to Hart”
For “The Greatest Event in Television History” for Adult Swim, the “Parks and Rec” stars will reunite as husband-and-wife team Jonathan and Jennifer Hart.

Jeff Probst: Why Brandon Hantz wasn’t at the “Survivor” reunion
“We had a conversation and everyone, including Brandon, felt this was the best decision,” said Probst, who also explains why the entire cast wasn’t up on stage (the stage couldn’t handle 20 people).

