‘So You Think You Can Dance’ recap: The talent’s hot in Hollywood

“So You Think You Can Dance” returns for a tenth season, and aren’t you glad? Apparently producer and judge Nigel Lythgoe is still stumping for a separate results episode each week, but for now I’m just happy to see some really great dancing back on television. Yes, thanks to Zendaya and Kellie Pickler we’ve definitely gotten some of that on “Dancing with the Stars,” but “So You Think You Can Dance” raises the bar to a completely different level. Even better, that bar seems to be extraordinarily high this year. Judging from these Hollywood auditions, this might be a season in which anyone could be deserving of the win — yes, that makes it harder for us to decide for whom to vote, but it should be a lot of fun to watch.
Du-Shaunt “Fik-Shun” Stegall
Out first audition doesn’t start off seeming all that auspicious. Nigel raises his eyebrows when Du-Shaunt admits he had no idea that those chosen in the round go on to Las Vegas. He’s smiley and adorable and says he’s a street performer, so we have no idea what’s next. Could be good, could be not so good. But what’s next is very, very good. Standing O from the judges and most of the audience, and a ticket to Vegas (his hometown, so not exactly an exciting trip from that perspective) is his.
Malece Miller
Malece has a tearful backstory, so we get to see lots of pictures. Her parents broke up, they lost their house, her mom cleaned houses, yada yada yada. Malece’s mom used to be a tap dancer. Then Malece tells Nigel she’s a little deaf, which I think makes her audition a triple hitter. But wait, she was joking! She has a very dry wit, apparently. The good news is that she can dance. Wow, this is going to be a solid year. Mary thinks she has a fresh, innocent look, but her work is serious. She loves her! Jesse also saw good stuff and he thinks she looks like a little doll. Nigel thinks she’s striking to look at. So, ticket to Vegas for Malece.
Other dancers also made it through, by the way. Montage of success! Montage of praise! This means the next dancer segment will be someone sucktastic, I guess.
Paul Karmiryan
He won Armenian “So You Think You Can Dance.” So, not sucktastic. As you might expect, he’s very good. Nigel was even reminded of Benji. Mary thinks he has it all. Jesse wonders if Melanie is auditioning in Armenia. Nigel cuts him off and tells Paul he’s going to Vegas.
When my computer unfreezes, I discover that a guy named Elijah is auditioning. Elijah is dancing with a tutu on his head. Nigel says he found it artistic and beautiful. Elijah is so excited. He was going for androgyny! And that’s what exactly what Nigel said! Ticket to Vegas!
I’m beginning to think there will not be a sucktastic audition on this show. That’s okay, really.
Another montage of greatness! Does anyone not go to Vegas from Hollywood?
Okay, this guy may not. He’s doing a tribal Maori dance. Mary wants him to go to choreography. Nigel wants him to go home. Jesse caves in and sends him to choreography.
Taylor Ward
She played softball and got a sports scholarship, then chose dance and left all the scholarships behind. And her grandpa died. And she’s sad. Ad then she decides to practice in the holding room and breaks something. Thanks for the crunching noise, “SYTYCD”! She sounds like a taco chip.
But Taylor will have to wait, because it’s time for another montage of fabulous dancers. And some not great dancers. Oh, wait, great dancer, they were just playing with some chick’s head. Seriously, I don’t know if Vegas has room for all these people.
Ah, back to Taylor Ward. She dislocated her knee. She has naturally loose joints. Oh, she’s good. Not great, but good. Jesse was worried about her knee, but he thinks she’s a beautiful dancer. Mary thinks she’s a warrior. Loved it. Nigel wants to see her do some hip-hop and partner work, so a yes to choreography.
Morris Isby
He’s one of the more well-known B-boys in the world. He was rated #1 in 2010 and 2011. Yeah, he’s going through, isn’t he? He defies gravity. Mary deems him exciting. Jesse thinks he’s a Cyrus. Nigel wants him to go to choreography. Really? I think he can do anything, really.
Another montage of greatness! Whoot!
Armen Way
I’m not inclined to love Armen. He raps. He’s done videos with hot bikini babes. Even “as a white boy, he’d like to be recognized by the American audience.” I think American audiences are pretty open to white boys, really. He’s a ballroom dancer. Because when I think of rap, I think ballroom. But he’s good. Jeez, I’m not sure there’s a need to take auditions to another city at this point. Mary gives him a ticket without screwing around with commentary.
Eric & Lorenzo Chapman
These guys are part of the Great-One-Eighters. Their dad was a big deal, but he died unexpectedly and the brothers stopped dancing and going to school and started going in the wrong direction. They started something to prevent other kids from going through what they went through. It’s about bringing hip hop to communities. Nigel thinks they’re inspirational, even if they’re not built like dancers. This is his way of saying they’re kinda chubby. And he wants to help them get their message out to schools. This is fine with the Chapmans, because that was the only reason they auditioned. Heartwarming moment, y’all!
Time for the choreography round. They won’t be taking Morris! No! He’s going to try harder next year. Taylor is going to Vegas. And 10 other dancers get through.
Is Malece the one who had multiple transition problems throughout her audition? If so, I didn’t think she was that good. Oh well, most of the dancers sent to Vegas are eliminated.
They send street dancer Fik-Shun (loved his audition) straight through to Vegas, but ask B-boy Morris to stay for choreography? If the show’s history has shown us anything, it’s that most of the time the untrained street dancers cannot easily pick up choreography. Hope this doesn’t backfire on Fik-Shun.
Looking forward to tonight’s episode.
Malece did have transition problems, but, as one of my colleagues pointed out, she has “the look” that is so often a hit with judges. Or, I should say, voters.
I think the judges saw how well Cyrus did last year (at least, with fans) and probably want at least a few untrained/street dancers to get through to the top 20. As Nigel always says, it’s not about the best dancer, it’s about America’s favorite dancer (sigh).
I thought Morris was pretty exceptional in what he did, but I guess it wasn’t enough — though I’m a little shocked they’d cut him and send through Fik-Shun without choreography. Maybe it all boils down to when you’re auditioning. The earlier the better, I guess.
Thanks for confirming. I forgot to add that I thought most of Malece’s pirouette were off-center and she fell out of nearly every one.
While I LOVE the dancing on this show and will always watch it, honestly, the back stories get on my nerves. I totally get that dance can be inspiring and can help people get through hard times, but really, must EVERY story they share be some kind of overcomer story? What about the people that just like to dance?
Plus so many of the backstories are trite/dull. A great story, fine, that can be compelling. But “my dad drove me to the audition”? Snore. This should be a small doses element, but all too often it takes up valuable time it shouldn’t.
Asking Cyrus’s Ex personal questions is inappropriate and their timing of such questions could really hurt her. …like the questions just before she auditioned! Just when she needs to be able to be calm and focused they ask about the relationship. Last night she was asked who broke it off! NONE OF THEIR OR OUR BUSINESS!