‘So You Think You Can Dance’ will return without a results show – but is that so bad?

Via Twitter, producer/judge Nigel Lythgoe revealed this week that “So You Think You Can Dance” will be returning to Fox for a ninth season — but this time, without a results show. “Fox [has] cancelled the results show so I have to change the format of #SYTYCD,” he wrote. “At least we have [a ninth] season at the end of May.”
Not that Lythgoe was complaining, mind you. “I’m certainly not mad at FOX they have supported #SYTYCD FOR 9 seasons,” he tweeted. “With the help of Mike Darnell [Fox’s president of Alternative Entertainment]. I think we have some great new ideas.”
While Lythgoe might be putting a happy face on the situation (it’s likely that he needs to — ratings for the show have been dropping, so it could be argued that half a show is better than none at all), what this means for viewers (and voters) is up in the air. Lacking that extra day to tally votes, it’s unlikely that the show will be able to eliminate a dancer (or a dancing couple) until the next week’s episode — that is, unless the search for America’s favorite dancer gets a shift to the judges’ favorite dancer (not likely). Still, waiting a full week to get results seems like a small price to pay for the ultimate benefit to viewers — less filler.
Like so many competition reality shows, “So You Think You Can Dance” managed to regularly drag out what could have been a ten minute elimination to a full episode of agonizing programming, stuffed full of guest performances, judge chit chat and many, many things that had nothing to do with sending the bottom one or two dancers home. Lythgoe isn’t wrong to be putting a happy face on things — if he’s lucky, this change could reinvigorate an aging series by picking up the pace and leaving the non-essentials on the cutting room floor.
This could even be a good thing to the people most directly affected by the change — the competing dancers themselves. Instead of having to stare glassy-eyed into the middle distance as Cat Deeley tells one after another whether they are safe or whether they are in jeopardy (and, finally, gives one dancer or couple the boot), they can get the news in short order and continue on (or go home). What’s grueling for us as viewers wanting instant gratification is surely hellish for dancers who feel their entire careers are hanging by a thread. Let’s hope quick and merciful eliminations are just one happy side effect of the new (and possibly improved) “So You Think You Can Dance.”
Are you sorry to see the results show go?
I’m just wondering how it will work for the dancers when they’re eliminated. I mean, they spent a whole week rehearsing a new routine, and then… will they perform it?
If only half the pair is eliminated, will the other half dance? Will they throw away the choreographer’s work?
Dunno how it could work. It’s not like a singing competition, where there’s a few (or none) creative drive in each presentation. Let’s see how they manage it.
I wonder if they won’t find some way for the eliminated dancer or dancers to perform — even if they just come back in a later episode or during the finale. Not ideal, but it’s something.
I suspect it’ll be something like they all perform, then we find out at the end of the show who actually went home. So viewers see the dance, but we can’t vote for that dancer at the end of the show?
I like the results show….always love the group routine at the beginning of each show. Do not cancel the results show.
It seems to be a done deal — realizing the show is aging and ratings are slipping, I think this is Fox’s attempt to keep it around for a few more seasons.
I just don’t get how they are losing ratings this is to me one of the top dancing shows out there. with all their emmy nominations i would think they would have no problems getting ratings. Fox needs to stop cutting shows off cause if they cut this show off they will truly suck in my eyes
They should use the second time slot for a second show, where they take the worst twenty dancers from the rehearsals and, over time, see if they can actually pick up a few decent moves. Call it “It Would Seem You Can’t Dance”.
I like it!
I think they will dance, America will vote, the following week at the start of the show bottom 3 are announced, everyone dances again, judges watch (which they do anyway). Then through this weeks dances they decide who will go. No more dance for your life because you just did during the show. Then they decide who goes home. Now America votes for next weeks bottom without the pair that went home. I never watch the whole results show thank goodness for DVR so I could fast forward to dance off and results. I will not miss it.
I’m heartbroken. I can’t believe people like Dancing with the Stars better than this show, which showcases amazing dancers doing various styles. This show is wonderful, and I’ve been dedicated to the two nights for a long time. I thought the results show definitely showcased some interesting dance. I’m disappointed.
I’m all for ANYTHING that keeps SYTYCD on the air. It’s the one show I refuse to miss.