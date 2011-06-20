At the Emmys, Soap stars talk about how to save daytime dramas

LAS VEGAS – From the stage of the 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, “All My Children” star Susan Lucci announced, “Daytime television is alive and well!” Though her voice rang with conviction, it was an ironic statement coming from an actress whose longtime soap acting gig was downsized after “AMC” got the ax earlier this year. While she wasn”t the only soap star to smile bravely in the face of bad news, more than a few stars I spoke with on the red carpet expressed sadness, hope and their own ideas on how to save the troubled daytime drama genre.
Peggy McCay of “Days of Our Lives” tries to put a positive spin on things (“It”s awful and I”m so sorry. It makes me grateful and happy that we”re here.”), as did Melissa Archer, who just got her pink slip from the recently canceled “One Life to Live.” “I”m still working, because we air until January,” she said. “It”s bittersweet, but you have to look at the good side. We get to see an ending, a big ending, and that”s exciting. It”s like a movie.”
“Days” star (and Australian) Bren Foster had an even-handed take on the cancellations. “I feel for the actors, but actors are quite resilient. We”re used to rejection. But I feel more for the crew and the stage managers, those sort. I know people who”ve been on ‘Days” for thirty years plus, and I”m guessing that”s true on those shows.”
But Foster isn”t convinced it”s curtains for daytime dramas – as long as people speak up. “Just look at the fan base. They”re so loyal, and they”re not gonna go away. The fans do have a voice. With shows getting canceled, it the fans voice their opinions they can”t be ignored. I think there will always be a place for daytime dramas.”
John Aniston (Jennifer”s dad), who”s been on “Days” since 1985, expressed tempered optimism about the fate of soaps. “You have heads rolling the way they”re rolling now, there”s always a pall,” he admitted. “But there”s always a place for people to tell stories, and people like to hear them. Soaps will be around someplace. I don”t know if it will be on the four networks, but they”ll be somewhere.”
His “Days” co-star Casey Deidrick hopes the show will dodge a bullet with the addition of new writers and a faster, more youthful tempo. “I think younger viewers, maybe they don”t watch soaps because it”s a slower pace, so maybe faster scenes and some changes in camera angles and lighting will make a difference to viewers.”
Rodney Saulsberry of “The Bold and the Beautiful” is looking away from the big four networks to a (potentially) more powerful TV deity for help. “I”m hopeful that maybe Oprah Winfrey will put [the cancelled shows] on her network. I”m of a strong belief that the genre will never die because it”s so important to our society.” And though he understands why shows like “Days” are trying to mix things up, he thinks his own show has already raised the bar. “We”re only thirty minutes, so I think we”re already doing different things. I think the other shows are going to have to keep up with us.”
”Bold” star Ron Moss thinks there may be ways to save the soap – ways that the networks have yet to exploit. “For me it”s sad a network would negate that many fans,” he said of ABC. “How many shows do we actually pass down from generation to generation? Those two shows have so many fans that would and could watch on TiVo, on the Internet, or in some other medium. They need other ways to watch them.”
Moss” wife Devin DeVasquez, a former Playboy Playmate, also weighed in. “What Hollywood is missing is that not one but two people have to work in a family today, so housewives aren”t watching at home. They tape soaps and watch them at night. The Nielsen thing doesn”t make sense, because people are watching, just not when they”re airing. I think they should put them in prime time.”
Camila Banus of “Days” suggests soaps would be wise to keep another audience in mind as well. “A lot of people think Latinos who only speak Spanish don”t understand, but they do. So many people are learning English, and soaps are a great way to learn. We”re dramatic, the pace is a little slower because it”s not a comedy, so it”s easy to understand.”
Now, come on. If it was that important wouldn’t more people watch it?
Not important to u Jimmy doesn’t mean they aren’t important or to others – geez
people are watching ratnigs were #2 and #4 for daytime it is not a rating issue at all. This is about greed. Disney and ABC can pocket 40% more by putting on a CHEAP cooking show rather than pay for the soaps cast and crew. The only people that count are the 21,000 people in th entire 3 million population of amercia. The people out of those 21,000 only count if they are at home watching it live, but they have to be under 49 to count, not male and not under 18 either. If they hit pause on their dvr to go to the bathroom while it is on live it doesn’t count. Almost everyone records their daytime soaps and watches them later so box or not they don’t count by doing this for daytime. It is not fair and not even a close guess.
Both members of a household do have to work. I have to DVR my soap and watch when I get home from work, I am sure millions of people do this. The networks need to get their head out and leave the soaps right where they are!!
I agree! There are millions watching the ABC soaps, but they are taping them or watching them on Soapnet, etc. Why are the heads of ABC daytime such morons and do not know this?
By the shows being cancelled,to me it shows that the network does not care because a lot of us are not in the demographic they have set up. Things have changed, people are living and working longer and still have bying power. They need to rethink the demographic.
I love the soaps and do not want to see them go!
Soap Opera’s are an important genre to television and the history of television. Daytime drama is scripted and the actors and actresses have alot of dialog to learn and they work hard…darn hard! It’s not about ratings it’s all about the Greed of the dollar bill. All ABC cares about is putting more money in it’s pocket than producing good programs. Daytime drama is good television and ABC just doesn’t want good television. One day we will hear the ABC is canceled and I for one will not miss them.
The Neilsen system is so flawed. When GUIDING LIGHT got canceled in the Sacramento market, all I had to to do was turn to Channel 12 in Chico or Channel 5 in Sacramento. The signal would come in most days and be snowy during others. Then when stations made the digital conversion, the signal no longer carried. But CBS put the soaps online and I was able to watch GL.
Neilsen doesn’t count me because I am a male, I do not own a Neilsen box and, even when they call me to ask what I was watching, the moment I told them I was watching ONE LIFE TO LIVE on SoapNet, they lost interest.
@Jimmy – like it or not, prime time TV scripted TV is serialized more than a daytime soap is. They do have story arcs that have a beginning, a middle and an end, but they have a long underlying story that could play all season and they end their seasons (unless ending or canceled) on cliffhangers – which, to the daytime viewer/fan, is “Friday”. Only the primetime “Friday” is a longer wait.
Oprah can not make enough money to put the soaps on her network. It is not worth it too her because she would gain nothing. She is affiliated with ABC with her network because it would cut her own throat to go against ABC. It saddens me that being almost the richest woman on earth she will not try to save thousands of jobs due to the soaps being canceled . Screw the American people that is trying to make a living.. go build another school out of the country to help someone but our own people … Yes I am a hater