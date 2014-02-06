Sochi Problems Roundup: Stray dogs, toilet confusion and the most hellish Olympics ever

The 2014 Winter Olympics are officially underway in Sochi, Russia, with journalists from all over the world settling in for two weeks of intense competit — holy shit, why is there a pack of stray dogs in my room? And where, exactly, am I supposed to sleep because there is no furniture? And why is my computer not work — oh my god, I’ve been hacked! I’ve been hacked and I’ve only been in the country for two hours!

Ok, so a few, um…minor glitches in the planning department, it seems – at least according to the hilarious new Twitter handle @SochiProblems, which has racked up more than 100,000 followers in two days for its aggregation of the disgusting, baffling and even life-threatening obstacles faced by journalists as they navigate their way through a city where working doorknobs apparently aren’t a huge priority. Check out some of the highlights in our handy little roundup below, and then please, please pray for those poor dogs because the government is literally murdering them.

We give foreign athletes vodka and gin instead of water! #SochiProblems #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/bvLBZCyd5m – Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 4, 2014

Enjoy your peach juice, it comes directly from the tap! Oh wait, that’s water…. #SochiProblems #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/N7yyzUAyCw – Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 4, 2014

Who wants front row seats? Not the gold medal but it’s close enough. #Sochi2014 #SochiProblems pic.twitter.com/0sqqJDFQmc – Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 4, 2014

You can have internet, but it must be impossible to use. #SochiProblems #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/MrDRLX5EUs – Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 4, 2014

We introduce new drink! Hello My Name Is Vladimir, it excellent drink. #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/1MQETjRmqA – Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 4, 2014

Reminder keep eyes on road or you may fall into big gapping hole. #SochiProblems #Sochi pic.twitter.com/Xb7GLSK53B – Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 5, 2014

Come in room and sit in my chairs, they quite comfortable. #SochiProblems #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/dmTSKHZm06 – Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 5, 2014

Hallways very dangerous, keep calm and carry on…or trip and fall and hit head. #SochiProblems #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/W2byFOOgax – Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 6, 2014

A lot of complaints about the accommodations. This is the foyer of my apartment. #SochiProblems pic.twitter.com/gKnxCywKF0 – Mark Connolly (@MarkConnollyCBC) February 6, 2014

#Sochi2014 because who doesn’t want to use a public restroom with completely mirrored ceilings? thanks shayba arena! pic.twitter.com/dTcFWseIAu – Steph Stricklen (@StephStricklen) February 6, 2014

Remember – elevator is the equipment of increased danger! #sochi pic.twitter.com/L8AWidzAOq – Matt Galloway (@mattgallowaycbc) February 6, 2014

