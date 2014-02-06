Sochi Problems Roundup: Stray dogs, toilet confusion and the most hellish Olympics ever

The 2014 Winter Olympics are officially underway in Sochi, Russia, with journalists from all over the world settling in for two weeks of intense competit — holy shit, why is there a pack of stray dogs in my room? And where, exactly, am I supposed to sleep because there is no furniture? And why is my computer not work — oh my god, I’ve been hacked! I’ve been hacked and I’ve only been in the country for two hours!
Ok, so a few, um…minor glitches in the planning department, it seems – at least according to the hilarious new Twitter handle @SochiProblems, which has racked up more than 100,000 followers in two days for its aggregation of the disgusting, baffling and even life-threatening obstacles faced by journalists as they navigate their way through a city where working doorknobs apparently aren’t a huge priority. Check out some of the highlights in our handy little roundup below, and then please, please pray for those poor dogs because the government is literally murdering them.
At least I didn’t have to share. #SochiToilet #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/Vt8BnECCcg
– Rob Elgas (@RobElgasNBC) February 5, 2014
We give foreign athletes vodka and gin instead of water! #SochiProblems #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/bvLBZCyd5m
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 4, 2014
No water for you! #SochiProblems #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/JHWyOU82bf
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 4, 2014
Enjoy your peach juice, it comes directly from the tap! Oh wait, that’s water…. #SochiProblems #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/N7yyzUAyCw
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 4, 2014
Who wants front row seats? Not the gold medal but it’s close enough. #Sochi2014 #SochiProblems pic.twitter.com/0sqqJDFQmc
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 4, 2014
NO FUN ON TOILETS! #SochiProblems #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/d28OpQcagA
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 4, 2014
You can have internet, but it must be impossible to use. #SochiProblems #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/MrDRLX5EUs
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 4, 2014
No flush, must play basketball with used toilet paper. #SochiProblems #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/tHus7WfgtH
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 4, 2014
@HarryCNN having no luck in Sochi. #SochiProblems #Sochi #Sochi2014 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/kDkVu5KyiC
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 4, 2014
@JayOnrait, you know in Russia you get polar bear with bottle of vodka! #Sochi2014 #SochiProblems pic.twitter.com/3BldrvcLGQ
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 4, 2014
We introduce new drink! Hello My Name Is Vladimir, it excellent drink. #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/1MQETjRmqA
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 4, 2014
I see @barryap1 broke his doorknob… #SochiProblems #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/NkUeP0Pd64
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 5, 2014
We gave @SeanFitz_Gerald whole new wonderful experience today. #SochiProblems #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/iDD6kTuZLV
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 5, 2014
I think @blakeshelton‘s song took too much meaning in Russia. #HoneyBee #SochiProblems #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/XnaLnraYpL
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 5, 2014
Don’t throw paper in toilet, we won’t always fix. You understand I know. #SochiProblems #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/Vo8j6YF158
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 5, 2014
Luckily for @jianghomeshi, I have extra lightbulb but need doorknob in return. #SochiProblems #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/s67850uTuj
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 5, 2014
Reminder keep eyes on road or you may fall into big gapping hole. #SochiProblems #Sochi pic.twitter.com/Xb7GLSK53B
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 5, 2014
NBC: All Visitors to Sochi Olympics Immediately Hacked http://t.co/W9Ni4UnNNd oops…. #SochiProblems #Sochi2014
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 5, 2014
Come in room and sit in my chairs, they quite comfortable. #SochiProblems #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/dmTSKHZm06
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 5, 2014
Hallways very dangerous, keep calm and carry on…or trip and fall and hit head. #SochiProblems #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/W2byFOOgax
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 6, 2014
How to survive hotel in #Sochi: #SochiProblems #Sochi2014 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/3MZowLNV7x
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 6, 2014
Uh, Miley? What did you do to my hotel room? #SochiProblems #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/kcWb78VHts
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 6, 2014
We put radiator in wrong place, we may fix it. #SochiProblems #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/2gbfMNDrG0
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 6, 2014
Women’s Downhill Skiing Halted Because Jump Was Too Big http://t.co/snNuAajINr #SochiProblems #Sochi2014
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 6, 2014
A lot of complaints about the accommodations. This is the foyer of my apartment. #SochiProblems pic.twitter.com/gKnxCywKF0
– Mark Connolly (@MarkConnollyCBC) February 6, 2014
#Sochi2014 because who doesn’t want to use a public restroom with completely mirrored ceilings? thanks shayba arena! pic.twitter.com/dTcFWseIAu
– Steph Stricklen (@StephStricklen) February 6, 2014
Remember – elevator is the equipment of increased danger! #sochi pic.twitter.com/L8AWidzAOq
– Matt Galloway (@mattgallowaycbc) February 6, 2014
Argh, the strays are attacking. #SochiProblems #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/CkE3k1WUfG
– Sochi Problems (@SochiProblems) February 4, 2014
We’re wandering into ugly American territory here. Having traveled abroad a little I know it’s not uncommon for there to be wastebaskets for the TP or to have the hole in the floor toilets. The picture under the “dangerous water” picture has already been debunked as fake. It’s from 2012. Sochi Olympic conditions are crappy enough without making stuff up.
Really, dude? It’s bad enough d-bags like you hate on America and Americans for, well, everything. But to defend the unacceptable and chastise fellow Americans for expecting a first world country with 6 years to plan this event they wanted so badly without, you know, the kind of insane issues that are happening, is, well, just insane.
A. I’m American. B. I am merely pointing out that the things happening in Sochi are crappy enough without making stuff up. It makes us look stupid.
Russia will never rule the world!
I’m an American who was in Syria for 3 weeks back in 2006. The hotel rated as first class, were not. But they were clean, had television, working hot/cold water, very comfortable beds and doorknobs…oh and radiators in the right places. Russia spent $50 billion to present what exactly to the world? This stuff can’t be made up. Insanity and ineptness in spades and they had plenty of time to prepare. How pathetic.