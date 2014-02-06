Sochi Problems Roundup: Stray dogs, toilet confusion and the most hellish Olympics ever

02.06.14

The 2014 Winter Olympics are officially underway in Sochi, Russia, with journalists from all over the world settling in for two weeks of intense competit — holy shit, why is there a pack of stray dogs in my room? And where, exactly, am I supposed to sleep because there is no furniture? And why is my computer not work — oh my god, I’ve been hacked! I’ve been hacked and I’ve only been in the country for two hours!

Ok, so a few, um…minor glitches in the planning department, it seems – at least according to the hilarious new Twitter handle @SochiProblems, which has racked up more than 100,000 followers in two days for its aggregation of the disgusting, baffling and even life-threatening obstacles faced by journalists as they navigate their way through a city where working doorknobs apparently aren’t a huge priority. Check out some of the highlights in our handy little roundup below, and then please, please pray for those poor dogs because the government is literally murdering them.

