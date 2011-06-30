‘The Social Network’ scores at Golden Trailer Awards

“The Social Network” came away the big winner at the 12th Annual Golden Trailer Awards tonight with four wins, including the top prize, Best in Show. The last trailer to win so many was “The Matrix” back in 1999.

“The trailer for ‘The Social Network” lures you into the drama of the movie without any of the usual selling points in a trailer — its famous writer, or even the name of its famous subject-but you come away knowing exactly why you want to buy a ticket,” noted Golden Trailer Awards Executive Director Evelyn Brady-Watters in a release. “We congratulate Sony Pictures and trailer house Mark Woollen and Associates.”

The Awards were presented at the Music Box Theatre in Los Angeles during an event hosted by comedian Natasha Leggero, with presenters including Upright Citizen”s Brigade”s Jon Daly, comedian Darren Carter, voice-over actor Jim Cummings, actors Clancy Brown (“Highlander”), Patrick Fabian (“Big Love”) and Dylan Minette (“Let Me In”).

Check out each category’s winning trailer below:

David Fincher’s “The Social Network” clip won in its genre category (Drama), as well as the overall Best in Show Award. The trailer also nabbed the Most Original Award and the Best Music Award. It deftly utilized Scala and Kolacny Brothers’ heart-wrenching cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” played over images of Facebook profiles, before segueing into a more standard trailer.



Who can forget this spine-tingling trailer for Christopher Nolan’s “Inception?” That giant brass blast, courtesy of composer Hans Zimmer, is still rattling moviegoers’ rib cages. The Trailer Awards voters agree — it’s their pick for Best Action trailer.



The actual movie may have disappointed some, but the trailer for the Will Ferrell-Mark Wahlberg laffer “The Other Guys” won in the comedy category.



“Rango,” memorably voiced by Johnny Depp, took home the trophy for Best Animation/Family trailer.



The documentary category belonged to “The Tillman Story,” a look at the death and cover-up of U.S. Army Ranger Pat Tillman.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The spooky, found footage preview for “The Last Exorcism” earned the Best Horror Trailer award.



The bittersweet (and bitter again) indie anti-romance “Blue Valentine” had a trailer that perfectly distilled the tone of the film. Best Romance may not be an accurate category for it, but it’s still an excellent trailer.



Terrence Malick’s nebulous, image-driven films don’t lend themselves to traditional trailer treatment, but “Tree of Life” trailer succeeded by presenting the film’s masterful visuals and wondrous tone. It picked up the Best Independent trailer award.



“Black Swan” dance away with the Best Thriller Trailer award for this spooky, sensual, suspenseful clip highlighting Natalie Portman’s Oscar-winning performance.



The Don LaFontaine Award for Best Voice Over goes to “Born to Be Wild,” the IMAX 3D documentary about wild animal orphanages.

The Trashiest Trailer Award was given to — surprise! — “Hobo With a Shotgun.”

The most recent film on the list, “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” walked home with the award for best Summer 2011 Blockbuster Trailer.

And then there’s the Cher-Christina Aguilera drama “Burlesque,” which earned the “Golden Fleece” award. It’s still hard to sit all the way through this one.



Which choices do you agree/disagree with? What are some your favorite recent trailers?