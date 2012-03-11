Sofia Vergara to host April 7 episode of ‘SNL’ with musical guest One Direction

03.11.12 6 years ago 7 Comments

Sofia Vergara is set to host the April 7 edition of “Saturday Night Live”, it was revealed on last night’s Jonah Hill-fronted episode. The “Modern Family” actress will take the stage along with musical guest One Direction, a British boy band whose sugary debut single “What Makes You Beautiful” is currently gaining a horrifying level of traction with U.S. tweens. The group – made up of fresh-faced five-some Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson – came in third place on “The X-Factor” U.K.’s seventh season.

One Direction’s freshman album “Up All Night” launches an attack on U.S. shores this Tuesday. As for Vergara, in addition to “Modern Family” she also has a role in the Farrelly Brothers’ upcoming “Three Stooges” adaptation…which, you know, doesn’t look great.

What do you think of the April 7th lineup? Sound off in the comments!

Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris

 

