Watch: Sofia Vergara’s chest proves too irresistible for new ‘Modern Family’ co-star

As far as I know, nothing like this ever happened with Sarah Chalke on “Roseanne”.

Fans of the ABC hit “Modern Family” are likely aware that the twin babies who portrayed Mitchell and Cameron’s adopted daughter “Lily” were given the boot last season, making way for up-and-coming starlet Aubrey Anderson-Emmons to take over the role. Unfortunately, the young actress’ professionalism is now seriously in question following some rather bizarre on-set antics.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (aka “Mitchell”) appeared on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” on Friday to discuss some of these recent occurrences, including Anderson-Emmons’ rather inappropriate obsession with co-star Sofia Vergara’s breasts.

“First of all, she’s obsessed with Sofia’s… area,” said Ferguson, indicating his own rather less-endowed chest region. “And she was basically just manhandling her…She was just like, poking and prodding…All the grips and the stagehands were like, ‘Oh man, that’s a lucky little girl.'”

Wow.

Ferguson then proceeded to show a clip from Anderson-Emmons’ first day on set, where the actress was so starstruck by her new co-workers that she engaged in an unscripted “meta” moment that sent the production into a tailspin. You can watch a brief clip from Ferguson and Degeneres’ chat below:

“Modern Family” airs Wednesdays at 9 PM on ABC