Watch: Sofia Vergara’s chest proves too irresistible for new ‘Modern Family’ co-star

#Eric Stonestreet #Modern Family #Sofia Vergara
10.16.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

As far as I know, nothing like this ever happened with Sarah Chalke on “Roseanne”.

Fans of the ABC hit “Modern Family” are likely aware that the twin babies who portrayed Mitchell and Cameron’s adopted daughter “Lily” were given the boot last season, making way for up-and-coming starlet Aubrey Anderson-Emmons to take over the role. Unfortunately, the young actress’ professionalism is now seriously in question following some rather bizarre on-set antics.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (aka “Mitchell”) appeared on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” on Friday to discuss some of these recent occurrences, including Anderson-Emmons’ rather inappropriate obsession with co-star Sofia Vergara’s breasts.

“First of all, she’s obsessed with Sofia’s… area,” said Ferguson, indicating his own rather less-endowed chest region. “And she was basically just manhandling her…She was just like, poking and prodding…All the grips and the stagehands were like, ‘Oh man, that’s a lucky little girl.'”

Wow.

Ferguson then proceeded to show a clip from Anderson-Emmons’ first day on set, where the actress was so starstruck by her new co-workers that she engaged in an unscripted “meta” moment that sent the production into a tailspin. You can watch a brief clip from Ferguson and Degeneres’ chat below:

“Modern Family” airs Wednesdays at 9 PM on ABC

Around The Web

TOPICS#Eric Stonestreet#Modern Family#Sofia Vergara
TAGSERIC STONESTREETjesse tyler fergusonMODERN FAMILYNew LilySOFIA VERGARAThe Ellen DeGeneres Show

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP