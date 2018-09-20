Lucasfilm

In a deleted scene from the Solo: A Star Wars Story 4K Blu-ray, we see Han Solo piloting a TIE-Fighter. The effects aren’t complete, but it’s obvious that Han is having some problems with his ship as it spins out of control. Han is talking to someone on his radio – we don’t hear this voice either due to this being an unfinished scene – but we get the idea that Han is disobeying some sort of command and, instead, crash lands his TIE into a Star Destroyer docking bay. The next scene is Han standing trial in front of a military tribunal. What a weird thing: Here’s Han Solo, wearing an Imperial TIE Fighter pilot uniform, defending himself in front of Imperial officers who think he’s too out of control. His eventual punishment is to be sent to the infantry, and this is why we see Han in the film as a grunt on the muddy planet of Mimban. But I wish this scene were in the final movie. It’s weird. And Solo is a weird movie.

There’s another deleted scene where Han and Chewbacca get into a snowball fight. That’s it! They just wrestle on the ground and then throw snowballs at each other. I kind of liked it. I also wish this scene was in the movie because it’s so absurd.

Since it’s release in May, I’ve seen Solo: A Star Wars Story two more times. Once on a recent flight, then again this week while watching the 4K Blu-ray. I think I’ve finally come to a conclusion on this entry into the Star Wars saga: What a weird movie! Now, I know, on its surface it’s pretty straightforward. It doesn’t take the risks that entries like The Last Jedi or The Empire Strikes Back take. It’s not necessarily weird for its narrative; it’s just weird that it exists at all.

Disney CEO Bob Iger did an interview with The Hollywood Reporter where he suggests that Disney is going to alter the production of Star Wars movies. “You can expect some slowdown,” says Iger. Between 1977 and 1999 there were four Star Wars movies. And now, just since 2015, we’ve had four Star Wars movies. (It’s kind of crazy that The Force Awakens came out less than three years ago.)

So, with that bit of news, Solo somehow becomes an even bigger outlier. It doesn’t really fit anywhere. It doesn’t belong to the Prequels (even though a Prequel character shows up at the end), because the aesthetics don’t look the same at all. It doesn’t belong to the Original Trilogy like Rogue One does. It’s just kind of floating in its own world, waiting to be attached to other movies that probably aren’t coming now. It’s funny, if you have never seen Star Wars before and watch the movies in the order they take place, by the time you get to A New Hope you probably think Han is the main character. “Well, they made a whole movie about this guy that I just watched. Why does it take so long for Han to show up and why is he hanging out with this kid in the white robe?”