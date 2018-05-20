Lucasfilm / Disney

Phoebe Waller-Bridge should be a well-known name by this point considering her award-winning track record with Fleabag, appearances on Broadchurch, and the success of Killing Eve. It’s a good time for the playwright/actress and it is about to get better with the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story on Memorial Day weekend. While she isn’t in the film in the flesh, she does play the memorable role of droid L3-37 at the side of Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian. According to the early reactions for the film, Waller-Bridge is a standout as the droid and one of the joys of the film. It just doesn’t correlate to her actual knowledge about Star Wars.

I am not sure if it’s safe to say a lot of folks haven’t seen any of the Star Wars, but Phoebe Waller-Bridge hasn’t. She admitted as much on The Graham Norton Show this week and added that she had no idea that the character she’d be auditioning for was a robot: