‘Solo’ Actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge Needed A ‘Star Wars’ Crash Course In Droids Before Her Audition

#Star Wars
Entertainment Writer
05.20.18

Lucasfilm / Disney

Phoebe Waller-Bridge should be a well-known name by this point considering her award-winning track record with Fleabag, appearances on Broadchurch, and the success of Killing Eve. It’s a good time for the playwright/actress and it is about to get better with the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story on Memorial Day weekend. While she isn’t in the film in the flesh, she does play the memorable role of droid L3-37 at the side of Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian. According to the early reactions for the film, Waller-Bridge is a standout as the droid and one of the joys of the film. It just doesn’t correlate to her actual knowledge about Star Wars.

I am not sure if it’s safe to say a lot of folks haven’t seen any of the Star Wars, but Phoebe Waller-Bridge hasn’t. She admitted as much on The Graham Norton Show this week and added that she had no idea that the character she’d be auditioning for was a robot:

“I was going to the audition, and I thought, ‘This character’s amazing, she’s a revolutionary, she’s really cool, and the dialogue was amazing.’ But it kind of said just in one of the stage directions, ‘droid.’ So I was like, ‘droid, droid…And then I googled ‘droid,’ and then nothing much came up, weirdly, just pictures. It wasn’t explicitly that it’s a robot.”

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSPhoebe Waller-BridgeSolo: A Star Wars StoryStar Wars

