Lucasfilm

Solo: A Star Wars Story endured a complicated production with major reshoots, reported drama, and Ron Howard taking over the helm after the firing of Phil Lord and Chris Miller. And those were only the most obvious sources of skepticism from fans. Naturally, new Han Solo Alden Ehrenreich had some enormous, swagger-filled shoes to fill, and fans (of course) are prone to be resistant to anything that could, you know, ruin their childhood and imagination-borne version of how Han met Chewie.

Still, the film’s presales have eclipsed even the likes of Black Panther, and Lucasfilm is crossing its fingers hopes that a full-on franchise is in the works. As the film’s official synopsis goes, viewers have been officially invited to “board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in … an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy.” From the looks of early reactions, they won’t be disappointed.

Two weeks prior to the film’s release, the Hollywood premiere took place, and critic takes are hitting social media. How does Solo: A Star Wars Story fare under such scrutiny? Pretty damn well, so far.