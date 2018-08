I’m sleeping with the windows open. It’s about time for some tunes that sound like it.

Baby Monster’s dark “City of Lovers” tickles that same part in my heart that M83’s “Midnight City” did. Synths, trotting pace, wistful choral lines… what is it with cities after dusk?

“City of Lovers is from the California/Oregon duo’s EP of the same name. It arrives on June 5, proceeding Baby Monster’s eponymous full-length debut which was out last summer.