Song Of The Day: Bowerbirds announce new album, bliss out in the ‘Darkness’

12.01.11 7 years ago

The Bowerbirds are back with, literally, more electricity.

The indie-acoustic crew has increasingly plugged in on each album, with this new set “The Clearing” sounding like it will be no exception. The North Carolina-based couple-duo of Beth Tacular (spec-tacular!) and Phil Moore have unleashed the first view into the darkness — that is, “Tuck the Darkness In,” which provides about a minute and a half of guitar bliss at the end.

Bowerbirds’ story is intriguing, considering they’re absolutely 100% tree-hugging hippie Earth-love rural dwellers, and they are 0% obnoxious about it. Their lyrics have been consistently intelligent and uncloyingly endearing, with lots of natural imagery, like romantic poetry for ecological responsibility. And romantic is right — this album promises to address the duo’s own relationship foibles and successes. Check this out, from the official press release:

Between 2009″s Upper Air and this one, Beth nearly died after a mysterious illness that put her in the hospital. They rescued and adopted a dog that ran beneath their tour van”s tires. Beth and Phil even ended their long relationship but began it again after realizing that, despite their own shortcomings, they didn”t want to be with anyone else. Mostly, though, they returned to their cabin in the woods of North Carolina to nest-to make soup and walk dogs, to make art and write songs, to realize that this was their life and find contentment in it.

Good Lord, so twee… and so much potential!

Check out “Tuck the Darkness In” below.

“The Clearing” is out on March 6.

Here are Bowerbirds’ tour dates:

Sat. March 17 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Wed. March 21 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Thu. March 22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Fri. March 23 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Sat. March 24 — Boston, MA @ Paradise
Mon. March 26 — Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
Tue. March 27 — Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
Thu. March 29 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Sat. March 31 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
Tue. April 3 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Wed. April 4 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
Fri. April 6 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Sat. April 7 — Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
Sun. April 8 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Wed. April 11 — Austin, TX @ The Parish
Thu. April 12 — Dallas, TX @ The Loft
Sat. April 14 — Birmingham, AL @ The Bottletree
Sun. April 15 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

