Song Of The Day: Deftones and Far members combine for ††† “Prurien†”

Deftones have always had a flare for melodrama, which is part of the reason I’ve love them, will defend “White Pony” ’til doom, what-have-you.

So, as I previously reported, Deftones’ Chino Moreno is lending his talents to new side project ††† — or, for those who don’t know the keyboard shortcut, Crosses — formed with guitarist Shaun Lopez. And now there’s another song to show for the pairing.

“Prurien†” very well could be a Killers song, with Brandon Flowers off gambling somewhere. A good one. It pulses with a thousand (sampled) voices rising. Appropriate, as he sings: “They got you so excited / you wanna climb in / taste the / violence.”

It’s got a lot of percussion dabbling around the high end, and a crescendo that’ll have you tuning up your air guitar. It’s short, or at least feels that way.

The track is from “EP ††,” which is from — you guessed it! — Crosses’ second EP. It’s out Jan. 24.

Here are Crosses’ first-ever tour dates:

1/31 – Pomona, CA at The Glasshouse

2/01 – San Diego, CA at The Casbah

2/03 – Sacramento, CA at Ace Of Spades

2/04 – San Francisco, CA at Slim”s

3/31-04/01 – Santiago, CL at Lollapalooza Chile

4/03-04 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Quilmes Rock