Song Of The Day Exclusive: Feathers, ‘Wild Love’

It was less than a year ago we first checked in with Austin-based electronica act Feathers, which was prepped for a full South By Southwest sked including opening for legends Depeche Mode.

Fast forward, and Feathers — led by songwriter Anastastia Dimou — is readying for several tour dates with Depeche Mode, overseas, and the release of new EP “Only One.” The four-song set features two fresh new tracks — “Wild Love” and “The Only One” — along with two remixes of tracks from their 2013 debut full-length “If All Here Now.”

In our exclusive stream and premiere of “Wild Love” below, Feathers’ thriving contradictions are laid bare: it’s tense yet relaxed, high-minded and easily consumed, Dimou’s voice restrained and yet indulgent.

The crew will be around again at SXSW in March, and in the meantime, you may catch them as they hit Europe and beyond. Tour dates and “Wild Love” stream below.

Jan 7 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge*

Jan 9 – New York, NY – Glasslands W/Toy

Jan 15 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau St Jordi

Jan 15 & 18 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio de Desportes

Jan 21 – Montpellier, France – Arena

Jan 23 – Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier

Jan 25 – Antwerp, Beligum – Sportpaleis

Jan 27 – Birmingham, UK – LG Arena

Jan 29 & 31 Paris, France – Bercy

Feb 1 – London, UK – Birthdays*

*Feathers headlining