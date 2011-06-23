Song Of The Day: Explosions In The Sky debut very first music video

Explosions in the Sky have a very cinematic sound, an arching yearning, fantastical approach to instrumental rock and post-rock. But the band has left a lot to the imagination as far as visuals go, with no music videos to their name. Until now.

“Last Known Surroundings” is a computer-animated journey to outer space, wormholes, fantasy planets and the underground. (Spoiler alert: my favorite part was with the floating islands.) This eight-plus minute adventure was created by boutique design house Ptarmak, based in the band’s home city Austin.

“Surroundings” is culled from Explosions’ perfectly titled album “Take Care, Take Care, Take Care,” out now; It’s extra odd that this mark’s the band’s first video because this set is their sixth full-length.

A word of warning, however: the crappy compression of the track does no favors for the band’s well-deserved reputation for delivering an incredible and incredibly loud live show. Fans can have their opportunity to absorb “Last Know Surroundings” as the band tours various surroundings, dates below.

07/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Pioneer Park #

07/24 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

08/07 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/13 – Haldren, DE @ Halrden Pop Festival

08/15 – Ultrecht, NL @ Tivoli

08/16 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

08/18 – Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/19 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

09/01 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

09/02 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

09/03- Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

09/05 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library

09/08 – Spokane, WA @ Bing Crosby Theater

09/08-11 – Portland, OR @ Musicfest NW

09/09 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre

09/11 – Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre

09/13 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium

09/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

09/16 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center – Strauss Square

09/21 – Champaign-Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion Music Festival

09/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina”s *

09/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

09/30 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *

10/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram”s Head Live

10/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theater

10/03 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre

10/05 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/06 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis Theatre *

10/07 – Toronto, ON @ Sound Academy *

10/08 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

10/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

10/11 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom *

10/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre *

10/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *

01/27 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

# = w/ No Age

% = w/ Lichens

* = w/ Wye Oak