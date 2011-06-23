Song Of The Day: Explosions In The Sky debut very first music video

Explosions in the Sky have a very cinematic sound, an arching yearning, fantastical approach to instrumental rock and post-rock. But the band has left a lot to the imagination as far as visuals go, with no music videos to their name. Until now.
“Last Known Surroundings” is a computer-animated journey to outer space, wormholes, fantasy planets and the underground. (Spoiler alert: my favorite part was with the floating islands.) This eight-plus minute adventure was created by boutique design house Ptarmak, based in the band’s home city Austin.
“Surroundings” is culled from Explosions’ perfectly titled album “Take Care, Take Care, Take Care,” out now; It’s extra odd that this mark’s the band’s first video because this set is their sixth full-length.
A word of warning, however: the crappy compression of the track does no favors for the band’s well-deserved reputation for delivering an incredible and incredibly loud live show. Fans can have their opportunity to absorb “Last Know Surroundings” as the band tours various surroundings, dates below.
07/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Pioneer Park #
07/24 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
08/07 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/13 – Haldren, DE @ Halrden Pop Festival
08/15 – Ultrecht, NL @ Tivoli
08/16 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
08/18 – Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/19 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
09/01 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
09/02 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
09/03- Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
09/05 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library
09/08 – Spokane, WA @ Bing Crosby Theater
09/08-11 – Portland, OR @ Musicfest NW
09/09 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre
09/11 – Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre
09/13 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium
09/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
09/16 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center – Strauss Square
09/21 – Champaign-Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion Music Festival
09/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina”s *
09/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *
09/30 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *
10/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram”s Head Live
10/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theater
10/03 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre
10/05 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/06 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis Theatre *
10/07 – Toronto, ON @ Sound Academy *
10/08 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *
10/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *
10/11 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom *
10/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre *
10/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *
01/27 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy
# = w/ No Age
% = w/ Lichens
* = w/ Wye Oak
