Song Of The Day: Junior Boys return with dance-ready ‘Ripple’

Junior Boys have always pumped out cold house grooves and ambient electro-pop to help you melt into a couch (or, ehm, bed). With the Canadians’ forthcoming new set, they clearly want to melt with you.

“It’s All True,” due June 14 on Domino, features “Banana Ripple,” nine minutes of breathtaking ambient, new wave and dance-friendly tunage. It’s also an archive of pop cultural minutae, too, if you just pay attention.

The single will be released on 12″ on May 31, with a remix by The Field as B-Side.

Them ‘boys — Jeremy Greenspan and Matt Didemus — are touring in support of “True” starting June 9, dates below.

Here are the Junior Boys’ tour dates:

Jun 09 Toronto ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

Jun 10 Ottawa ON – Mavericks

Jun 11 Montreal QC – La Salla Rossa

Jun 12 Cambridge MA – Middle East

Jun 14 New York NY – Webster Hall

Jun 16 Washington DC – Black Cat

Jun 17 Philadelphia PA – Johnny Brenda’s

Jun 18 Charlottesville VA – Jefferson Theater

Jun 20 Atlanta GA – The Earl

Jun 21 Nashville TN – Mercy Lounge

Jun 22 Louisville KY – Headliners

Jun 24 Chicago IL – Metro

Jun 25 Pontiac MI – The Pike Room at the Crofoot