Song Of The Day: Junior Boys return with dance-ready ‘Ripple’

05.05.11 7 years ago

Junior Boys have always pumped out cold house grooves and ambient electro-pop to help you melt into a couch (or, ehm, bed). With the Canadians’ forthcoming new set, they clearly want to melt with you.

“It’s All True,” due June 14 on Domino, features “Banana Ripple,” nine minutes of breathtaking ambient, new wave and dance-friendly tunage. It’s also an archive of pop cultural minutae, too, if you just pay attention.

The single will be released on 12″ on May 31, with a remix by The Field as B-Side.

Them ‘boys — Jeremy Greenspan and Matt Didemus — are touring in support of “True” starting June 9, dates below.

Junior Boys – Banana Ripple by DominoRecordCo

Here are the Junior Boys’ tour dates:

Jun 09 Toronto ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
Jun 10 Ottawa ON – Mavericks
Jun 11 Montreal QC – La Salla Rossa
Jun 12 Cambridge MA – Middle East
Jun 14 New York NY – Webster Hall
Jun 16 Washington DC – Black Cat
Jun 17 Philadelphia PA – Johnny Brenda’s
Jun 18 Charlottesville VA – Jefferson Theater
Jun 20 Atlanta GA – The Earl
Jun 21 Nashville TN – Mercy Lounge
Jun 22 Louisville KY – Headliners
Jun 24 Chicago IL – Metro
Jun 25 Pontiac MI – The Pike Room at the Crofoot

