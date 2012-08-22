Song Of The Day: Kings Of Leon, Mona members combine for Smoke & Jackal

If you wonder what the guys in Kings Of Leon have been up to beyond marrying models and bearing children, the new side project Smoke & Jackal may be some indication.

KoL bassist Jared Followill has combined with Nick Brown, the frontman for Ohio rockers Mona, and made an EP called “EP1” under the Smoke & Jackal moniker. That set will be out Oct. 16 via RCA, and preceding is a new track “No Tell.”

Now, Mona always suspiciously like Kings Of Leon. But this combination of voices is very Kingsley, but has an underlying electronic, programmed drums groove, sort of like what happened when Brandon Flowers took a break from the Killers for a solo set. They’re bringing the “no-tell motel” back in simple pop-rock style.