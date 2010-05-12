Song Of The Day: Less Janelle Monae, more Of Montreal on ‘Make the Bus’

Janelle Monae and Of Montreal like each other. They’re both like the kids that get most freaky at the party, when all bets are off post-3 a.m.

The two acts have collaborated with each other a few times on stage, last year’s Lollapalooza not being the least of these. Musically, they have a lot to lend each other and stylistically, they’re a lot to look at.

Here, on “Make the Bus,” though, its more like Monae is under the bus and the bouncy-ball vocals of Kevin Barnes and the warped outerspace sound of the band completely dominate. Strange, considering it’s technically her song, to be out on her effort “The ArchAndroid” on May 18.

So borrowing less from her mentor Big Boi and more so Barnes, it seems Monae is a totally different person here. Which she kind of is, under the guise of an alter-ego, Cindi Mayweather. Maybe Cindi would like to step to the mic more next time?