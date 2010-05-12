Song Of The Day: Less Janelle Monae, more Of Montreal on ‘Make the Bus’

05.12.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

Janelle Monae and Of Montreal like each other. They’re both like the kids that get most freaky at the party, when all bets are off post-3 a.m.

The two acts have collaborated with each other a few times on stage, last year’s Lollapalooza not being the least of these. Musically, they have a lot to lend each other and stylistically, they’re a lot to look at.

Here, on “Make the Bus,” though, its more like Monae is under the bus and the bouncy-ball vocals of Kevin Barnes and the warped outerspace sound of the band completely dominate. Strange, considering it’s technically her song, to be out on her effort “The ArchAndroid” on May 18.

So borrowing less from her mentor Big Boi and more so Barnes, it seems Monae is a totally different person here. Which she kind of is, under the guise of an alter-ego, Cindi Mayweather. Maybe Cindi would like to step to the mic more next time?

Around The Web

TAGSBig BoiJANELLE MONAEOf Montrealsong of the dayThe ArchAndroid

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP