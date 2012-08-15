Song Of The Day: Poliça’s ‘Dark Star’ lights up the night

08.15.12 6 years ago

One of SXSW’s toasts of the town (and there were many toasts, and many got toasted) was Poliça, whose decadent use of cedilla may have you placing them from Brazil or some other exotic locale. At least their brand of chilly, vibrant electronica is decadent: the Minneapolis based crew just got another big chance to hit big, by signing to Mom + Pop and getting their album “Give You the Ghost” a hardy re-release this week.

The Channy Leaneagh-fronted group has also just released the music video for “Dark Star,” another shining (heh) example of quality usage of auto-tune.

Now, don’t go pokin’ around for a plot here: the visuals are simply there to amp up the blues of Leaneagh’s chosen hue. It’s an easy listen, and delightfully easy to remember. In fact, several artists liked it enough to give “Dark Star” a remix for an EP, also out this week.

